Floods, landslides kill dozens

Intense monsoon rains triggered floods and landslides that killed at least 50 people in northern and eastern India over three days till Sunday, officials said. The rains overwhelmed hundreds of villages, sweeping away houses and leaving residents stranded as rescuers raced to evacuate survivors.

Farmers break barricades as protests return to New Delhi

Protesters broke barricades and shouted slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Monday, after more than 5,000 farmers gathered to protest against what they said were unfulfilled promises by the government.

Farmers are demanding that the government guarantee a minimum support price for all produce and clear all farmer debts, among other things, according to a statement from Samyukta Kisan Morcha, the farmer organisation that organised the protest.

PM opens 'India's largest' private hospital in Faridabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated a 2,600-bed private hospital in Faridabad, Haryana, that is equipped with cutting-edge technology, including a centralised fully-automated laboratory.

Amrita Hospital, built on a sprawling 53ha campus, has a dedicated seven-storey research block and has been in construction for six years. The hospital, with 81 specialities, is billed to be the largest private hospital in the country.

Police arrest 'Robin Hood' thief

A "Robin Hood" gang leader of 25 "Merry Men" who robbed the rich and gave some of the proceeds to the poor were arrested by police in New Delhi on Monday.

Wasim Akram, 27, and his gang robbed "big houses in posh areas in Delhi" and gave some of the loot to the financially deprived, police said.

"Due to this trait, he has got many followers in the area. These sources give him immediate information about the movement of the police to help him to escape."

With 160 crimes allegedly to his name, including robberies, attempted murder and rape, a special cell was on Akram's tail for the past four months.

Security agencies seek access to Uzbek suicide bomber

Indian security agencies have asked the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) to give access to a detained Islamic State suicide bomber who was planning to target India's ruling leadership for "insulting the prophet".

The FSB detained Uzbek national Mashrabkon Azamov, who confessed he underwent special suicide-bombing training in Turkey and arrived in Russia to leave for India.

The logistics and explosives were to be provided by "some persons" in India for the targeted attack.

Kerala High Court stays appointment of official's wife

The Kerala High Court on Monday stayed the appointment of the wife of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's private secretary as an associate professor at Kannur University.

The selection of Priya Varghese, wife of Mr Pinarayi's private secretary and former member of Parliament K.K. Ragesh, was controversial as she apparently doesn't have the qualifications for the professorship.

Zomato withdraws Hrithik Roshan ad after backlash from temple

Food delivery aggregator Zomato on Sunday said it withdrew an advertisement starring actor Hrithik Roshan after it was accused of hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus.

"We offer our sincerest apologies, for the intent here was never to hurt anyone's beliefs and sentiments," the company said.

The controversy began on Saturday after priests of the Mahakaleshwar temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain objected to the advertisement in which the actor said he felt like having a "thali" (food platter) in Ujjain, so he ordered it from "Mahakal".

"Mahakal temple does not deliver any thali. Zomato and Hrithik Roshan must apologise for this ad," said priest Mahesh Sharma.

"The company has made misleading publicity about the Mahakal temple in its advertisement. The company should think before issuing such advertisements."

Loan shark among three held for abducting businessman

Police in Chennai arrested three persons including a financier for allegedly abducting a real estate agent who failed to repay a loan of Rs1 crore ($174,000).

Mr Saravanan was reportedly abducted on Saturday by a gang allegedly led by financier Arockia Raj and his accomplices Afrose and Aravind.

Man dies after bite from snake he was showing off

Former head of Maruajhala village in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district, Devendra Mishra, was popular in the area for rescuing snakes.

He reportedly caught a deadly Common Krait from his neighbour's house and "started showing off by going around the village with the snake wrapped around his neck" on Monday.

The snake bit Davendra while he was trying to record a video of the reptile. He tried to treat himself with herbs but succumbed to the poison.

China eases visa ban in boost to Indian students

China announced on Monday that Indian students would be able to apply for visas from Aug 24 and resume their studies in Chinese universities.

There were more than 23,000 Indian students enrolled in Chinese universities as of 2019. China in November 2020 banned Indians from travelling to the country due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Three million people register for Rural Olympics in Rajasthan

Around three million people and more than 200,000 teams have registered for the Rural Olympics, which will be held in Rajasthan from Aug 29 to Oct 5.

According to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, this is the biggest sporting event of its kind organised by any state. The Games will feature kabaddi, tennis-ball cricket, volleyball, hockey, shooting and kho-kho.

Laxman named interim head coach for Asia Cup

Former batsman V.V.S. Laxman will be the interim head coach of the Indian side for the Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates, India's cricket board said on Wednesday.

The Twenty20 tournament begins tomorrow. India's first match is a blockbuster clash against arch-rival Pakistan on Sunday in Dubai.

Laxman will oversee the team's preparation in the absence of Rahul Dravid, who tested positive for Covid-19 before the team's departure to the UAE.