Police arrest masterminds behind murder of Hindu tailor

Police in Rajasthan made new arrests in the case of the execution of a tailor in the state.

Three senior police officials on Saturday said two Muslim men were arrested for planning the tailor's murder last week in his shop in Udaipur.

"We have arrested the two masterminds. We previously arrested the two men who committed the heinous crime," said senior police officer Prafulla Kumar.

Manipur landslide death toll rises to 48, search continues

The death toll in the landslide at a railway construction site in Manipur's Noney district rose to 48 on Wednesday after one more body was recovered from the debris.

A wall of mud and rock swamped a camp housing railway construction workers and members of the Territorial Army in the state after heavy rain on June 29.

The search-and-rescue operation continues as 14 people are missing.

Two Indians shot dead in Myanmar

Two people of Tamil origin were shot dead in the Tamu area of Myanmar, bordering Manipur, on Tuesday, according to media reports.

Mr B. Go Lianmang, superintendent of police of Manipur's Tengnoupal district, said: "We heard reports about it late on Tuesday and are trying to get in touch with the authorities on the other side."

Myanmar media outlet Khit Thit identified the two killed as P. Mohan, 28, and M. Iyarnar, 35.

Rules relaxed to boost foreign inflows and stem rupee losses

India's central bank mounted a fresh defence of the beleaguered rupee, announcing a raft of measures to boost foreign-exchange inflows and stem a rout in the local currency.

The steps include doubling borrowing limits for companies from overseas to US$1.5 billion (S$2.1 billion) during a financial year, temporarily removing any interest-rate ceiling for banks to attract deposits from non-residents and liberalising rules for foreigners to invest in local-currency bonds.

Twitter battles government for control of social media content

Twitter's decision to reject the Indian government's demands that it take down content and block accounts the government dislikes shows a tough new tack by social media giants that analysts say can set a precedent in the face of growing regulatory crackdowns.

On Tuesday, the US social media platform asked an Indian court to overturn some of the government orders to kill posts, which Delhi had accused of spreading misinformation.

Twitter called the crackdown overboard and arbitrary, with the government demonstrating an "excessive use of powers".

A date for the hearing has not been set.

Aviation watchdog pulls up SpiceJet over safety lapses

India's aviation regulator has issued a warning to SpiceJet after a review of recent incidents by it showed "poor internal safety oversight and inadequate maintenance actions" by the airline.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation said a review of several incidents involving SpiceJet's planes since April 1 showed "the aircraft either turned back to its originating station or continued landing at the destination with degraded safety margins".

On Tuesday alone, SpiceJet reported two mid-air problems - the side windshield's outer panel of its Bombardier Q400 aircraft cracked and a Boeing 737 plane to Karachi had to be diverted due to an indicator light malfunctioning. Both planes landed safely.

IndiGo staff reportedly called in sick to apply for Air India jobs

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation is investigating why more than half of flights by IndiGo, Asia's biggest budget airline by market value, were delayed on Saturday.

Many employees reported sick to attend interviews at Air India, which is on a hiring spree under new owner Tata Group, local media reported.

The delays come as airlines and airports globally struggle to keep up with a sudden surge in demand as pandemic restrictions are lifted.

Chennai cabbie beats man to death for delay in keying in OTP

A software developer from Coimbatore, who was with his family for a holiday in Chennai, was on Sunday beaten to death by an Ola cab driver in a dispute over a delay in sharing a one-time password (OTP).

The OTP was needed to verify the cab booking.

Mr H. Umendar, 34, was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead.

The driver of the vehicle, 41-year-old Ravi, tried to flee from the scene but was caught by the locals and handed over to the police.

Investigators raid Vivo offices on suspicion of money laundering

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo on Tuesday said it was "cooperating with authorities" in India following reports that investigators raided dozens of its offices on suspicion of money laundering.

The searches make Vivo the latest Chinese tech company to face scrutiny by Indian investigative agencies, after similar raids against Xiaomi and Huawei earlier this year.

A Vivo spokesperson confirmed that the Enforcement Directorate - India's financial crime-fighting agency - raided multiple locations and seized company property.

Police nab popular vaastu expert's killers in Karnataka

Karnataka Police nabbed the two men who fatally stabbed vaastu expert Chandrashekhar Angadi, popularly known as Chandrashekhar Guruji, at a hotel in Hubballi on Tuesday.

Mahantesh Shirur and Manjunath Marewad, who are believed to be Mr Chandrashekhar's former employees, were detained in Ramdurg while trying to escape in a car.

According to the police, the accused approached the vaastu expert disguised as his devotees while he was at the lobby area of a hotel in Hubballi and then stabbed him repeatedly on the chest and abdomen.

Mr Chandrashekhar collapsed and died from his injuries.

Elephants of Madurai temples get their own swimming pool

The Meenakshi Sundareswari Amman temple in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, is constructing a swimming pool for its elephant Parvati.

About 70 per cent of the work is complete and the pool, which costs Rs23 lakh (S$40,815), will be thrown open for Parvati to swim in two weeks' time.

The Madras High Court in a recent order directed temples to provide their elephants with their natural habitat.

The Subramanian Swamy and Kallazhagar temples in the district already have pools for their elephants.