Police bust fake cricket league

The four men who were arrested; (below) a fake IPL match in progress.

A gang of conmen set up a fake Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament with farm labourers acting as players to dupe Russian punters in a betting scam reminiscent of the Oscar-winning 1973 movie The Sting.

The grifters managed to reach the quarter-final stage of their so-called Indian Premier Cricket League before the racket was busted by Indian police.

The tournament began three weeks after the actual IPL concluded in May, according to police, but that proved no hindrance to the gang, whom they said leased a remote farm in Molipur village of Gujarat's Mehsana district.

They installed a cricket pitch, complete with "boundary lines and halogen lamps", said police inspector Bhavesh Rathod.

"The accused also set up high-resolution cameras on the ground and used computer-generated graphics to display scores on a live-streaming screen."

Top police officer in Mehsana district Parthraj Gohil added: "They had umpires with walkie-talkie sets to officiate as they have in IPL and international cricket matches. The set-up was good enough to trick unsuspecting people into believing it was a genuine cricket league."

The gang hired labourers and unemployed youths for Rs400 ($7) per game and broadcast the matches live over a YouTube channel called IPL.

Players took turns to wear jerseys of the Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans, police said, acting on the instructions of the Russia-based mastermind.

Crowd noise sound effects were downloaded from the Internet and a speaker mimicking Harsha Bhogle, one of IPL's real Indian commentators, was used to make the tournament appear authentic.

The cameraman made sure the entire ground was not shown, beaming close-ups of the players instead.

Russian punters from the cities of Tver, Voronezh and Moscow were lured into betting their roubles on a Telegram channel set up by the gang, which would then alert the fake umpire on the pitch using walkie-talkies.

The supposed official "would signal the bowler and batsman to hit a six, four or get out," Mr Rathod said.

A "quarter-final" was being played "when we got a tip-off and we busted the racket", added the inspector.

The accused had received a first instalment of more than Rs300,000 from the punters in Russia.

Police on Friday arrested four people in connection with the case.

According to Mr Rathod, "chief organiser" Shoeb Davda, who returned to Molipur after working for eight months in a Russian pub famous for taking bets, helped execute the con.

"Shoeb rented the farm of Ghulam Masih and installed halogen lights there," said Mr Rahod.

"He readied 21 farm labourers, promising them Rs400 per match. Next he hired cameramen and bought T-shirts of IPL teams."

Shoeb told the police he met one Asif Mohammed, who initiated the con, while working at the Russian pub. Asif taught the nuances of cricket to the Russian punters at the pub.

On his return to Molipur, Shoeb teamed up with Sadiq Davda, Saqib, Saifi and Mohammed Kolu, who featured as umpires in the fake IPL matches. Saqib, a resident of Meerut, volunteered to be the commentator.

The scheme has echoes of The Sting, the 1973 movie starring Paul Newman and Robert Redford, in which a group of con artistes set up a fake betting operation to defraud a gangster.

Bhogle was amused at the news of the fake IPL. The Indian pundit tweeted the article and wrote: "Can't stop laughing. Must hear this commentator."

Betting on cricket is illegal in India, and the four arrested have been charged with criminal conspiracy and gambling, local officials said.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has not commented on this fake cricket tournament.

IPL, the world's richest T20 league, was embroiled in an illegal betting scandal in 2013, which led to two-year suspensions for its Chennai and Rajasthan franchises.

The 10-team league's popularity could be gauged from the sale of its media rights for the next five years, which fetched the organising Indian cricket board a whopping US$6.2 billion last month.

AFP, Reuters

