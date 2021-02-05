Police officer carries corpse after villagers refuse

Andhra Pradesh Director-General of Police Gautam Sawang on Monday lauded a woman sub-inspector for carrying the body of an unknown man in Srikakulam district for final rites.

"Lady sub-inspector Sirisha has carried an unidentified body which was found in the fields of Adivikotturu village in Palasa in Kasibugga municipality (about 545km from Vijayawada)," said an official statement.

Images and a video of Ms Sirisha's noble gesture started trending on Monday as the police officer carried the body for 2km.

The dead man could not be identified and the villagers refused to carry his body.

In her police uniform, Ms Sirisha carried the corpse through the paddy fields, even as a person was overheard saying "please leave madam".

"It is okay," said Ms Sirisha, who helped hand over the body to the Lalitha Charitable Trust and assisted with the final rites.

The video went viral, with many netizens showering praise and giving "salutes" to Ms Sirisha.

"I joined the police force to serve the people and extend my services to the society. The dead deserve dignity too. I only did my duty," she said.