Police to probe death of witness in Aryan case

The ruling Shiv Sena in Maharashtra has questioned the "suspicious" death of Mr Prabhakar Sail (right), a witness in the high-profile "drugs on cruise" case involving Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan.

The party likened it to the "murder" of Mr Mansukh Hiran, whose name cropped up in the case where explosives were found in a car parked outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence in Mumbai.

"As the Prime Minister of the country, (Narendra) Modi must himself take a serious look at Prabhakar's death," said an editorial in the Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana on Monday.

The newspaper has party Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut as the executive editor, and Chief Minister and Sena President Uddhav Thackeray's wife Rashmi as the editor.

Mr Hiran, whose car was found parked outside Mr Ambani's residence with gelatin sticks on Feb 25 last year, was allegedly murdered and his body was found in the Thane creek on March 5.

Mr Sail, an independent witness in the Aryan drugs case, suffered a heart attack and died at the age of 36 in his rented apartment in Mumbai's Mahul area last Friday.

Advocate Tushar Khandare, who was representing him, said the family did not suspect foul play. "He was just 36 years of age, too young to die. He was under stress due to unemployment," said Mr Khandare.

"He was jobless for a long time. Some of us tried our best to get him some work but in vain.

"Because of this, he was under tremendous mental pressure and that could be one of the factors that triggered the heart attack."

Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil, however, said a probe into the death, headed by the Director-General of Police, would be initiated.

Though Mr Sail was an important witness in the drugs case involving Aryan, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which conducted the raid, termed him "hostile" in view of his affidavit. This levelled corruption allegations against the then NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede, who headed the raid.

Acting on a specific tip-off, a team of NCB officials, headed by Mr Wankhede, searched certain passengers on a cruise trip to Goa on Oct 2 last year.

Private detective Kiran P. Gosavi and his employee Sail were two independent witnesses to the recoveries made from five of the nine persons apprehended by the NCB team at the cruise terminal.

It allegedly included 6 grams of charas (a cannabis concentrate) seized from Aryan's friend Arbaaz Merchant.

Mr Sail, however, made startling revelations in his affidavit file before a notary on Oct 23.

He claimed that he overheard a discussion between Mr Gosavi and another person on the phone where Rs25 crore was demanded on behalf of Mr Wankhede for the release of Aryan.

The Saamana editorial claimed an attempt was made to trap Shah Rukh's son in the drugs case though it was found that he was neither in possession of narcotics nor had consumed it.

"Even then, the NCB's officer Sameer Wankhede arrested Aryan and created a flutter. There was an attempt to extort money in this case," the newspaper said.

"Prabhakar Sail had exposed how Aryan was cheated and how the NCB's officers were trapping the rich in fake cases. Prabhakar Sail was one witness who broke the racket of the NCB officials and created a nationwide impact."

It added that while Maharashtra Minister and Nationalist Congress Party leader Nawab Malik, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in another case, exposed how the cruise drugs case was "bogus", Mr Sail was a key witness.

"It was because of Prabhakar that the fake narrative of the central agencies was exposed. Now he dies suddenly," said Saamana, adding that the state home minister had himself termed it suspicious and asked Director-General of Police Rajnish Seth to investigate it.

Indo-Asian News Service

"Prabhakar Sail had exposed how Aryan was cheated and how the NCB's officers were trapping the rich in fake cases. Prabhakar Sail was one witness who broke the racket of the NCB officials and created a nationwide impact."

- The Saamana editorial