Police probe KK's 'unnatural death'

Police in Kolkata said on Wednesday that they were investigating the death of Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, who died aged 53 after a concert.

The popular entertainer died shortly after performing at a college festival in Kolkata on Tuesday evening, prompting a wave of tributes.

He was rushed to hospital from his hotel at around 10.30pm, where doctors pronounced him dead.

West Bengal Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Arup Biswas said KK died of a "suspected cardiac arrest". But the police said they were probing whether it was an "unnatural death", with media reports saying there were injuries to his face and head.

An autopsy was to have been performed later in the day.

"We are also talking to the hotel authorities and scrutinising CCTV footage to understand what had happened before he was taken to the hospital," said police officer Sanjoy Mukherjee.

An initial probe revealed that the singer, who was on a two-day tour of Kolkata to perform at two college events, was "almost mobbed" by fans at the hotel when he returned after performing at Nazrul Mancha.

"The singer allowed a couple of fans to take pictures with him but he subsequently refused to carry on with the selfie session. He left the lobby and went upstairs where he reportedly stumbled and fell. People who were with him informed the hotel authorities," the officer said.

He added that KK was then rushed to a nearby private hospital where he was declared dead on arrival by doctors and that the singer had two injuries - one on the left temple and another on his lips - probably because of the fall.

Born in Delhi to Malayali parents, the versatile singer recorded songs in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi and Bengali, among other languages.

Beginning his career with jingles, KK made his big-screen debut in the 1990s. As a playback singer, his songs were dubbed over films, with the actors lip-syncing along.

His biggest hits included Tadap Tadap Ke, Dus Bahane, Tune Maari Entriyaan, Dola Re Dola from the movie Devdas and Khuda Jaane from the rom-com Bachna Ae Haseeno.

Tributes from fans have been flooding in online, including one from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"His songs reflected a wide range of emotions and struck a chord with people of all age groups," Mr Modi tweeted.

"We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans."

AFP, Indo-Asian News Service