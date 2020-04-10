Policemen's wives and prisoners make masks

Wives of policemen in Punjab's Ropar district have chipped in to fight the coronavirus.

They are not only distributing food that they have prepared to the poor, they are also making masks at home to help their husbands handle the pandemic.

According to Ropar's Senior Superintendent of Police Swapan Sharma, more than 33,000 meals prepared by the women have been distributed in slum areas.

The 800 masks they made are also used by members of patrolling teams.

"Together we stand stronger is the message that the families of the Ropar policemen are out to convey," he said.

Policemen in Punjab have been working up to 16 hours a day since the nationwide lockdown came into effect on March 23.

In Ropar, more than 30 families of policemen have stepped forward to support them, with each contributing Rs500.

Wives, children and even parents are enthusiastically preparing and packing food and making masks.

"We couldn't think of anything better than making masks to keep our men safe in these tough times," said Mrs Sukhwinder Kaur, the wife of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Jagtar Singh.

Shruti, the 16-year-old daughter of ASI Chandermohan, is using her sewing skills to help make the masks, while ASI Vinod Kumar's wife Praveen Kaur has enlisted the help of her three children to pack food for the less fortunate.

"Lending a helping hand is very important in this time of uncertainty," said Mrs Praveen.

"Also, our children imbibe the value of standing with everyone in difficult times by doing as much as they can."

Lovepreet Kaur, the daughter of ASI Jagir Singh, said: "Making food packets may not mean much in ordinary times, but at moments like this, when the police force is overworked, every little bit of help counts. I am glad that we are lifting some of the burden from the shoulders of the police personnel."

In Tamil Nadu, interestingly, prisoners are making masks for the police department and the public.

According to officials, the tailoring units in the state jails make about 23,000 pieces a day. Each mask costs about Rs10.

