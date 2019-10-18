Pottery village lights up for Deepavali

A boy colouring a decorative item made of clay outside his residence at Kumhar Gram (Potter's Village) in New Delhi.

The narrow lanes of Kumhar Gram are buzzing with activity ahead of Deepavali as generations of potters race to create clay decorations for customers across India.

They make several types - from pots and lamps to flower vases and statues of Hindu gods and goddesses.

The settlement is home to around 500 families from India's traditional pottery community, who moved to the area half a century ago.