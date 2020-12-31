Press button and hear birds chirp

If you live in the city and have been deprived of hearing the chirping of birds, visit the Kanpur Zoo in Uttar Pradesh, India, and listen to the birds at its Virtual Centre.

The zoo premises resonate with the sound of birds at the press of a button.

Kanpur Zoo Assistant Director Arvind Singh told IANS that the Virtual Centre, set up by the Wildlife Institute of India, provides information about the birds, turtles, dolphins and fishes living along the banks of the Ganges river.

The information about the birds is provided in a room which has been divided into three sections.

There is a box on which the names of the birds have been written and their pre-recorded chirping can be heard.

Mr Singh said that children between five and 16 years like to visit the Kanpur Zoo where they can learn about the birds around them or about whom they have read in books.

The sounds of several dozen birds can be heard by pressing a button.

The history of Kanpur and the importance of the Ganges river are also highlighted.

Hundreds of children have visited the centre since the Covid-19 lockdown in India was lifted in May.

The zoo now has a guide who gives information about the birds to the children.

With temperatures plummeting in Uttar Pradesh in recent weeks, the Kanpur and Lucknow zoos have also made special arrangements to protect animals and birds from the biting cold.

Mr R.K. Singh, director, Lucknow Zoo, said that all enclosures at the zoo have been covered with tarpaulin and plastic sheets to protect the animals from the cold winds.

Special care is being taken to protect the birds, who are more susceptible to the vagaries of the weather.

The carnivorous animals are being given additional doses of vitamin A and D. The bears are being served "kheer" (chilled dessert) made with jaggery, while chimpanzees and ostriches are being given boiled eggs.

The chimpanzees are also relishing fruits and getting them in ample measure for their winter diet.

Monkeys are being given additional food that includes boiled eggs and peanuts.

Deer are getting soaked grams along with cabbage and birds are being given seasonal fruits, vegetables and even bread.

There are more than 1,000 specimens in the Lucknow Zoo, including about 500 birds.

Heaters have been installed at the Kanpur Zoo and special diets are being provided to the animals and birds there as well.

Indo-Asian News Service