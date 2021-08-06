Protests over girl's death in Delhi

Youth Congress activists staging a candle march in protest against the alleged rape and murder of a nine-year-girl in New Delhi. PHOTO: EPA

The alleged rape and murder of a nine-year-old, low-caste girl sparked a fourth day of protests in India's capital on Wednesday, in the latest case to spotlight the country's high levels of sexual violence.

Hundreds of demonstrators have taken to the streets in New Delhi holding banners reading "give justice to the little girl" and demanding the death penalty for the four men accused of the crime.

The 200 million-strong lowest caste Dalit community has long faced discrimination and abuse in India, with attacks increasing since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted on Tuesday that the alleged attack was "barbaric" and "shameful". "There is a need to improve the law and order situation in Delhi," he wrote, adding that he would meet the girl's family.

Opposition Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted on Tuesday that "a Dalit's daughter is also the daughter of the country".

The girl's family told local media she was cremated without their consent and feared she was assaulted by a priest and three crematorium workers.

She had gone to the crematorium, which is located near the family's home in south-west Delhi, to fetch water on Sunday. The four men allegedly called her mother to the crematorium and told her the girl had been electrocuted.

Her mother was told that if she reported the incident to the police, doctors conducting an autopsy would remove her organs and sell them, Deputy Commissioner of Police for South-west Delhi Ingit Pratap Singh, told the Hindustan Times.

The girl's body was then cremated, Mr Singh added.

The four - the 55-year-old priest Radhey Shyam and the workers Salim, Laxmi Narayan and Kuldeep - were later arrested by the police and charged with rape and murder, the newspaper reported.

Since the girl's body has already largely been cremated, medical examiners "could not ascertain anything based on the remaining parts of the body" during the post-mortem exam, said Mr Singh. Forensic units are now testing other pieces of evidence like bodily fluids on her clothing.

The protests began on Sunday night in the area where the rape took place, but have grown as anger spread.

On Tuesday, some protesters burnt effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as anger grew over his silence on the issue and the perceived failure of the government to protect young girls from the country's persistent rape problem.

An average of nearly 90 rapes of girls and women were reported in the nation of 1.3 billion every day in 2019, according to data by the National Crime Records Bureau. But large numbers of sexual assaults are thought to go unreported.

Protesters included men, women and children, some wearing masks with a cross over the mouth to signify silence from the country's leaders.

Youth Congress activists on Wednesday carried out a candle march demanding justice for the young girl.

Its national president Srinivas B.V., who organised the march said: "If we look at the figures, the number of Dalit daughters is more. The daughter of a Dalit is also the daughter of the country."

He also said that injustice is increasing under the Bharatiya Janata Party's rule and the voice of the poor and Dalits is being crushed everywhere.

"It is time we all become the voice of the poor, downtrodden, and stand together in their fight against injustice," he said.

"We want speedy justice for the family of the deceased girl. The investigation should be fast-tracked and the culprits should be given capital punishment at the earliest."

The girl's mother told CNN on Wednesday that she wanted justice for her daughter's death.

"My daughter was a very good daughter, she was a lovely daughter," she said.

AFP, Indo-Asian News Service