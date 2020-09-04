PUBG ban: Parents happy, youths shocked

The ban on the popular PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) mobile app on Wednesday has brought immense relief to many parents across India, while most youngsters were shocked.

Even before the Indian government banned TikTok, along with 58 other Chinese apps in June, sporadic demands for banning PUBG had surfaced on several platforms.

While some parents complained about the video game impacting the studies of their children, others were worried about extreme addiction which affected the mental health of their wards.

The Indian government on Wednesday banned 118 apps over national security concerns, including PUBG, Baidu and a couple of virtual private networks that allowed access to TikTok.

The action came after the Indian army's latest skirmish with Chinese troops at Pangong Tso in eastern Ladakh.

"This move will safeguard the interests of crores of Indian mobile and Internet users. This decision is a targeted move to ensure safety, security and sovereignty of Indian cyberspace," the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said.

PUBG, which has more than 600 million downloads and 50 million active players globally, has millions of users, especially young, in India.

In recent months, the highest number of downloads (175 million) has been in India as people stayed home owing to the Covid-19 lockdown.

On Thursday, many players in India were still coming to terms with the new reality.

Mr Aniket Krishnatray, a BTech final year student in Delhi, said he is accepting the decision because of India's border tensions with China.

"Just got to know the shocking news about PUBG getting banned," he said. "Though my parents are happy with the decision, for me it is disheartening because during lockdown it was my only tool to get rid of the monotony."

"The government has banned many apps but we need alternatives at the earliest."

The news of the PUBG ban spread like wildfire on social media platforms and within minutes "PUBG Banned" became the top trending topic on Twitter.

Many PUBG lovers wrote paeans to the app even as they lamented the days that they would have to pass without playing the game.

PUBG was not banned in India earlier as it is not entirely Chinese-owned. The game was created and managed by Bluehole, a South Korean organisation.

After PUBG became popular, Tencent - a Chinese conglomerate - joined hands with Bluehole to market the product in China and started handling a large portion of its distribution worldwide. The game was distributed in India by Tencent Holdings.

The ban on PUBG came as it announced a new gaming era with its 1.0 version along with a global mobile e-sports tournament PUBG Mobile Global Championship with a grand prize pool of US$2 million.

Indo-Asian News Service