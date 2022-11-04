Pushkar's Camel Fair attracts thousands

Herders trying to control a camel at the annual Camel Fair in Pushkar, Rajasthan, on Wednesday.

The popular event, where farmers from across the state gather to trade cattle, camels and horses, has been dulled somewhat this year by the spread of lumpy skin disease in livestocks.

But thousands of people have gathered in the city for the annual pilgrimage to the holy Pushkar lake.

The state tourism department has organised several cultural events and competitions for the tourists, such as tug-of-war between sexes, the longest moustache competition and camel races.

The Camel Fair will end on Nov 7.