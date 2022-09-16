The Queen and the Raj

ASAD LATIF

The passing of Queen Elizabeth II invokes receding memories of the Raj and its attendant geographical sphere, within which Sir Stamford Raffles of the East India Company in 1819 established Singapore as a part of the Company Raj in India (which was succeeded by the British Raj proper after the suppression of the Indian Revolt of 1857).

Post-colonial impressions of the Queen today would therefore be mediated by the way in which she took a lost imperial past out of the British present and set her nation on course to preserve its power and prestige in a new world.

Indians, who won independence in 1947, and Singaporeans, who gained theirs in 1965, are beneficiaries of a global system that has succeeded racist and usurious colonialism but one that prizes international law, order and stability all the same.

Now is the moment to step back in time.

The reversal of British imperialism in Asia and Africa following World War II was a complex phenomenon.

Historian John Gallagher argues in his book, The Decline, Revival And Fall Of The British Empire, that "the British world system was perilously fragile and had been showing signs of decay long before 1939"; that "important sectors of that system were decaying fast after World War I, when it was moving away from a system of formal rule towards a system of influence"; and that "a result of World War II was (temporarily) to reintegrate the system, reversing the trend and turning it back from influence towards empire before the downfall".

In other words, the ultimate fall of the British Empire was the result of structural fault lines in the world system of Pax Britannica.

World War II was a proximate and not a primary cause. It was evident, even before the war broke out, that things would not remain unchanged for long.

It is perhaps this realisation that led then Princess Elizabeth, well-tutored in constitutional history and law in preparation for her future role, to understand the nature of historical change and to find ways of surviving it.

Her coronation in 1953 coincided with the gathering momentum of decolonisation. The key date was 1956.

"In 1956, the globe was indeed still circled by British possessions and dependencies, from the Caribbean in the west to Singapore, Malaya and Hong Kong in the east. Much of the African map was still imperial pink," Derek Brown wrote in The Guardian.

"In reality, though, the sun had long since begun to sink over the British empire... Britain itself was only beginning to emerge from postwar austerity, its public finances crushed by war debt."

With Britain's imperial decline written starkly on the walls of history, the time had come for a reckoning with the future of the past. While Queen Elizabeth I had presided over the nascent expansion of Tudor England as a European and thence global power, Queen Elizabeth II was called on to rule over the contraction of Windsor Britain.

This, she did through her shrewd stewardship of the Commonwealth as it moved from being a colonial institution founded on allegiance to the British monarch to one whose membership depended on acceptance of the British crown as only the symbol of the free association of Commonwealth members.

Independent India's decision to become a republic was critical in the political transformation of the Commonwealth from an imperial remnant to a grouping of intercontinental members bound by the better parts of the legacy of a common colonial history that they were leaving behind.

Contrary to the promise in its name, the Commonwealth has no common economic policy, let alone a monetary policy. It has no common defence policy, let alone a standing army. Some of its members occasionally are at loggerheads with others, and even intra-Commonwealth wars have broken out.

The state of the Commonwealth reflects the fragmentation of the British Empire following the passage of Pax Britannica and its replacement by Pax Americana, challenged once by Pax Sovietica and now by Pax Sinica.

However, the Commonwealth coheres to this day. It binds together countries such as Singapore and India in common adherence to constitutional practice and the rule of law in their domestic affairs, and to the remit of the international rule of law in their foreign dealings.

Colonial Britain has disappeared, and to good effect, but the Commonwealth seeks to preserve a tradition of necessary continuity amid the flux created by the rise of revisionist and revanchist powers with contrarian ideas of their own.

Much of that tradition is owed to Queen Elizabeth and her making of modern Britain.

Much as her Tudor namesake prepared England to assume its place in the world, the Windsor monarch sought to ensure Britain's relevance in a world that had slipped outside its colonial grip but not its enlightened influence on global affairs.

She will be sorely missed, from Singapore to India and beyond.

asad@sph.com.sg

Asad Latif, an editorial writer for The Straits Times, was a Chevening Scholar at Cambridge University

from 1992-1993.