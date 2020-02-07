Quiet boy who shot at protesters

The teen firing at protesters outside the Jamia Millia Islamia university in New Delhi. PHOTO: REUTERS

The 17-year-old boy, who fired at a protest rally against India's new citizenship law in New Delhi on Jan 30, left his home after telling his grandfather that he was going to school.

Instead, he turned up 80 kilometres away near the Jamia Millia Islamia university in the national capital, where he pulled out a gun and shot at a crowd protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which critics say violates India's secular constitution.

The CAA fast-tracks Indian citizenship for non-Muslim minorities from three neighbouring countries.

Dressed in a black jacket, the boy shouted slogans against the more than 1,000 protesters who had gathered for a march before firing at them in the first such incident in the capital during more than a month of demonstrations.

"He was in front of all the people - protesters and policemen who were standing nearby - but he jumped in from this side, brandished the gun and said, 'Come I will give you freedom'," a witness who gave his name as Aamir said.

The incident, captured in dramatic pictures and videos, raised fears that more Indians would take the law into their own hands as the sometimes deadly protests rock the country.

Family members, neighbours and a school official in Uttar Pradesh's Jewar town, described the boy as quiet and ordinary. They were surprised by his act of violence.

In social media posts and conversations with some classmates, he spoke of restoring Hindu pride.

"He wanted to do things for Hindus, he had that in his heart," classmate Shivam told Reuters. "For years, he had said he was going to do something big."

Reuters has not been able to establish how the boy planned the attack or how he acquired the rudimentary gun. He fired a single shot, wounding a Kashmiri student in the hand.

WhatsApp messages with another classmate, seen by Reuters, show that he asked for several thousand rupees three days before the shooting incident, without revealing why.

Hours after the shooting, small groups of people walked past the boy's house in Jewar, shouting Hindu slogans in support of his actions, reported Al Jazeera.

"What he did was unconstitutional, but we are with him," a neighbour said, declining to be named.

Hindus, Muslims and members of smaller religious minorities live cheek-by-jowl in Jewar, typical of towns and cities in Uttar Pradesh, India's most populous state.

Family members said the boy usually split his time between school and home, which adjoins his father's small sweet shop, and mostly kept to himself.

In recent days, he was seen spending a lot of time on his phone. "We tried talking to him but we couldn't get him to open up," his father said.

"I'm still not able to understand what happened," added the boy's grandfather.

Minutes before the firing, the shooter, who identified himself as "Rambhakt Gopal" had uploaded posts onto his Facebook profile saying this will be his "final journey" and urging readers to "remember his family".

His video showed him walking through a road near Jamia, where the students were gathering. On his Facebook page, the shooter had also posted photos of himself posing with a gun and he is seen wearing a saffron T-shirt.

Police later said they had detained the suspected gunman but gave no details. They said one student was injured in his hand.

Facebook later said it had taken down the gunman's account.

"There is no place on Facebook for those who commit this kind of violence," the social media giant said in a statement.

"We have removed the gunman's Facebook account and are removing any content that praises, supports or represents the gunman or the shooting as soon as we identify it."

On his two known Facebook accounts, which have been taken down by the company, he posted calls for Hindus to unite.

Some posts featured him posing with weapons, according to a review of his profiles before they were removed.

The Jan 30 shooting raised concerns from the opposition that youths are trying to take the law into their own hands to crush any dissent against the government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has rejected the protests and members of his Bahartiya Janata Party and its affiliates have painted the protesters as anti-nationals.

Last week, India's junior Finance Minister Anurag Thakur encouraged supporters at a state election rally in New Delhi to chant slogans calling for traitors to be shot, drawing a reprimand from the Election Commission.

The main opposition Congress party said the shooting showed comments by BJP leaders could stoke violence.

"Is this what BJP leaders... intended? Creating an armed militia of radicalised youth," the party said in a tweet.

India's Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted that he had spoken to the chief of Delhi police and asked him to take strict action.

"The federal government will not tolerate any such incident. We will take serious action and the perpetrator will not be spared," he said.

Police in New Delhi, who are holding the boy in custody, could not be reached for comment on their investigation.

