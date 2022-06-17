Protests by Muslims continue as lawyers condemn state response

Thousands of Muslims marched in Kolkata on Tuesday in a second week of protests, while six prominent former judges said a state government had acted illegally by demolishing the house of a Muslim activist.

Muslims across India are protesting against anti-Islamic comments made by two members of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Clashes broke out between Muslims and Hindus as well as between protesters and the police in several areas. At least 400 people have been arrested.

In Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath last week ordered the demolition of illegal buildings of people accused of involvement in riots.

Rahul Gandhi seeks a day's break after 30 hours of questioning

Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi walked out of the Enforcement Directorate offices in New Delhi after over nine hours on the third consecutive day of questioning for an alleged money laundering case involving the National Herald newspaper.

He will be questioned again after a day's exemption - which he asked for. Mr Gandhi was questioned for more than 30 hours over the three days.

Sonia Gandhi hospitalised with Covid-related issues

Mrs Sonia Gandhi, the president of India's main opposition Congress party, was admitted to the Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi "for Covid-related issues" last Sunday. The 75-year-old had tested positive for Covid-19 on June 2.

Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala tweeted: "She is stable and will be kept at the hospital for observation."

Pawar declines Presidential nomination

Top leaders of 17 opposition parties attended a meeting on Wednesday in New Delhi to discuss next month's Presidential polls.

Mahatma Gandhi's grandson Gopal Krishna Gandhi and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah were named as possible nominees after Sharad Pawar declined the offer to be the consensus candidate.

Though the Nationalist Congress Party president emerged as the unanimous choice, he said he would prefer to be in active politics.

China to grant visa to stranded Indian professionals

China has announced plans to provide visas to Indian professionals and their families for the professionals to resume working in China. This group of Indians had to leave China after Beijing imposed a blanket ban on international visitors because of Covid.

China is also processing the visa requests of thousands of Indian students studying in Chinese universities.

Tax ruling emboldens states against Central government

Several states are pressuring the Central government to extend a programme to continue compensation for losses from a goods and services tax or risk a stalemate in attempts to further simplify the structure.

It poses the biggest challenge yet to the India's most significant tax reform in decades.

Finance ministers from the opposition-led Kerala, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh have said they would raise the issue at a meeting of the GST Council this month.

Two militants killed in Kashmir

Security forces in Kashmir killed two militants on Wednesday, one of them suspected of gunning down a bank manager this month.

This was part of a stepped-up counter-insurgency effort that has triggered an exodus from the Muslim-majority region.

At least 16 people - both Hindus and Muslims - have been killed in targeted attacks in Kashmir this year.

Police chief Vijay Kumar said troops were tracking militants and had killed eight in recent weeks.

Army personnel in Nagaland charged with killing tribal workers

Police in Nagaland have charged 30 army soldiers for killing six tribal labourers who were mistaken for militants during an anti-insurgency operation last year.

"Investigations revealed that the operation team had not followed the standard operating procedure and rules of engagement," said Nagaland police chief T.J. Longkumer, adding that the army personnel had resorted to "disproportionate firing."

The police probe was launched after 13 members of the region's Konyak tribe and one security trooper were killed in December last year after defence forces stationed in the border state mistook the group of labourers for militants entering from Myanmar and opened fire.

Woman attacked in Bhopal for objecting to lewd remarks

A woman in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, underwent emergency surgery on her face after she was attacked with a paper-cutter for objecting to sexual remarks last Sunday.

An altercation broke out between her and three men over bike parking outside a hotel. One of the men made a lewd remark which made her angry and she slapped him. The men then attacked her with a paper-cutter.

She was rushed to nearby hospital where the doctors conducted surgery to treat her injuries.

The police arrested two of the men while the third man was still at large.

New recruitment process for personnel below officer rank

India's military is overhauling its recruitment process for personnel below officer rank, aiming to deploy fitter, younger troops on its front lines. Defence officials also said that the new recruits were put on shorter contracts of up to four years.

India, which shares a heavily militarised border with Pakistan and is involved in a high-altitude Himalayan stand-off with China, has one of the world's largest armed forces with some 1.38 million personnel.

Soldiers recruited by the army, navy and air force typically enter the service for a period of up to 17 years for the lowest ranks.

Under the new system, men and women between the ages of 17½ and 21 will be brought into the armed forces for a maximum tenure of four years.

One million people to be hired to fill government vacancies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is planning to hire a million people to fill vacancies in government departments in an attempt to tackle the labour market crisis in the world's fastest-growing major economy.

The recruitment will be completed in 18 months, Mr Modi's office tweeted on Tuesday following review of human resource requirements in all government departments and ministries.