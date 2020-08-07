Rajasthan eatery dishes out Covid-19-themed food

An Indian restaurant is hoping to win back customers afraid of eating out during the Covid-19 pandemic with a special "Covid Curry" and "Mask Naans".

"This has been a really tough time for us and for our entire sector," said Mr Yash Solanki, owner of the vegetarian Vedic eatery in Jodphur, Rajasthan.

The fried vegetable balls have been shaped to look like the "crowned" coronavirus, while the accompanying breads look like surgical masks.

Mr Solanki said the restaurant has also advertised that the "Covid Curry" has extra Indian herbs and spices that are good for people's health.

"Even with recently relaxed curbs, the fear still dominates. People are still very reluctant to eat out," said Mr Solanki.

A few weeks earlier, an eatery in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, made news for selling "Mask Parottas" to increase awareness about the pandemic and safety precautions.