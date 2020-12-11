Rajinikanth can't do it alone

Political analysts believe actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth must project himself as the chief ministerial candidate and form strategic alliances with other parties if he were to do well in next year's assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

On Dec 3, the 69-year-old announced his decision to float his own political party next month and contest the elections, which are due by May.

The state is ruled by the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), an ally of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"If Rajinikanth's party goes it alone, then it may get a maximum eight per cent votes," political analyst Sriram Seshadri told IANS. "Most of the voters will be anti-DMK (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, the main opposition party in Tamil Nadu) and apolitical voters of the AIADMK."

Another political analyst, who did not want to be named, said: "If Rajinikanth is the chief ministerial candidate, then straightaway he will have a minimum of 10 per cent vote share."

Earlier, Rajinikanth said that he would be only the party leader. The chief ministerial candidate will be somebody else.

The film superstar will also have to face the challenge of the DMK and the charge of its allies that he is being propped up by the BJP, which does not have a big presence in Tamil Nadu.

For his party's chief coordinator is none other than Ra Arjunamurthy, who till Dec 3 was the head of the BJP's intellectual wing in Tamil Nadu.

"The initial tempo Rajinikanth gained by announcing his political party has now been lost with the appointment of Arjunamurthy," said a political analyst.

"The DMK and its allies will blow this up in a major way. Initially Rajinikanth had distanced himself from the BJP. But the appointment of Arjunamurthy is a vulnerability.

"That vulnerability can be erased if Rajinikanth announces himself as the chief ministerial candidate.

"In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the ruling AIADMK got 18 per cent vote share and the DMK 32 per cent, many of them apolitical or neutral votes. Rajinikanth will attract this segment. He can also get Dalit (lower caste) and women's votes."

Rajinikanth's entry has changed the political dynamics in Tamil Nadu, whose film industry has produced chief ministers such as M. Karunanidhi, M.G. Ramachandran and J. Jayalalithaa in the past.

If he were to form an alliance with the BJP and the AIADMK, the DMK's clout could be reduced to only a pocket in the Cauvery delta.

"He is an actor with a fan club run by the fans. For him, an alliance is a must. But his personal profile may not allow that," said Mr Ramu Manivannan, a professor of politics.

In the past, Rajinikanth has often showered praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and supported his BJP-led national government's policies, including Mr Modi's scrapping of the special status for Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019.

He is also known for criticising the AIADMK for its policies in Tamil Nadu, including a decision in May to reopen liquor stores that were forced to close two months earlier due to the Covid-19-triggered lockdown.

"He has been soft towards the BJP and he seems inclined to concur with the party's ideology in politics," Professor Sanjay Kumar of the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies told Nikkei Asia.

Prof Kumar added that Rajinikanth may be looking for an ally as this is going to be his very first election and "the BJP would be a natural ally in that respect". However, given the local situation, "I'm not sure if Rajinikanth would like to join an alliance" that includes the BJP and the AIADMK. "We need to wait for some more time to see how things unfold."

Rajinikanth will also have to face the criticism that he is not a Tamil and therefore not fit to rule Tamil Nadu. He was born in a Maharashtrian family as Shivaji Rao Gaekwad and grew up in Bengaluru until age 22, before the call of cinema took him to Chennai.

His fan club Rajini Makkal Mandram, which serves as his political base, too is loosely organised. He will have to put some structure into it.

"If there is an electoral alliance, then most of the challenges can be addressed," said Mr Seshadri.

Some observers feel the BJP is tacitly backing Rajinikanth as its aim is to weaken the AIADMK and the DMK and gain a firm foothold in Tamil Nadu. According to them, the BJP wants the DMK to dump the Congress and, if that happens, the Congress will be an insignificant player in the state.

The BJP then will be able to gain a bigger vote share, which is now estimated at 10 per cent.

"In the south (of India), the BJP has a little presence only in Tamil Nadu and Kerala," said Mr Seshadri.

Kamal Hassan, another popular Tamil film star, launched a political party in 2018 and fielded candidates for all of the state's 39 parliamentary seats last year. It failed to win any.

"In a situation where the major political parties are already stable and when there's no upsurge against the prevailing political system, it may not be easy for a new political party to make a difference," said Prof Kumar. "Rajinikanth will be able to catch TV cameras and the press, but I don't think he is going to make a huge political impact in Tamil Nadu."

Indo-Asian News Service

