Rapper killed in gang-related violence

Thousands of mourners gathered on Tuesday for the cremation of Indian hip hop star Sidhu Moose Wala, whose murder at the weekend shocked fans at home and in Punjabi communities from Canada to Britain.

Moose Wala - whose real name is Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu - was driving his SUV in Punjab on Sunday afternoon when at least 10 suspects in two or three cars fired about 30 bullets at him. He was 28.

The rapper was hit by 24 bullets, health officials with access to his autopsy report told BBC Punjabi.

State police chief Viresh Kumar Bhawra said the killing "looks like an inter-gang rivalry" and added that a Canada-based gangster known as Goldy Brar "has claimed the responsibility on behalf of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang".

Mr Bhawra, who is facing questions about reducing Moose Wala's security detail last week, said the rapper was not travelling with his bodyguards or his bullet-proof vehicle.

Moose Wala was among the 424 people whose security cover was withdrawn by the Punjab police two days earlier.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday announced a judicial commission and promised that the "perpetrators of the heinous crime will be behind the bars soon".

Six suspects have been detained.

But Moose Wala's family demanded an apology from Mr Bhawra for linking the death to gang rivalry without a proper investigation.

Mr Bhawra later clarified in that he hadn't said that Moose Wala was a "gangster or affiliated with gangsters".

"One Goldy Brar has claimed responsibility on behalf of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The investigation would look into all aspects regarding the murder," he said.

Crowds thronged Moose Wala's hearse as it reached the rapper's palatial house in his native village of Moosa in Punjab. Thousands then lined the roads as his body was taken for cremation on a trolley decorated with flowers and pulled by a tractor - reportedly the singer's favourite one.

Moose Wala, his 11 million followers on YouTube and millions of fans worldwide, rose to fame with catchy songs that attacked rival rappers and politicians, portraying him as a man who fought for his community's pride, delivered justice and gunned down enemies.

The rapper unsuccessfully contested state elections as a candidate for India's main opposition Congress party earlier this year.

The political bid attracted additional scrutiny and criticism of Moose Wala's work, with rivals accusing him of glorifying guns, Sikh nationalism and gang culture.

His biggest hits, such as Legend, Old Skool, Devil and Just Listen, are among the most popular tunes on short-video platforms in India.

He was a big star not just in India but also abroad, especially in Canada and Britain - home to large Punjabi communities.

Bollywood actors and Indian politicians paid tribute, as did Canadian hip hop superstar Drake, who posted a photo of Moose Wala and his mother with the message "RIP Moose".

In Canada, rapper Gursewak Dhillon said Moose Wala had "revolutionised Punjabi music" in the country.

"Before Sidhu, people used to look to India and the UK for the freshest Punjabi music. After his rise, Canada became the centre of the industry," Dhillon told The Globe and Mail newspaper.

"There are many young kids in Canada for whom he is a trailblazer."

Moose Wala was also a controversial figure. He was often criticised for promoting gun culture through his music videos, in which he regularly posed with firearms.

The police had cases registered against him for his songs titled Panj Golian (Five bullets) and Sanju, The Hindustan Times reported.

Sanju was inspired by Bollywood bad-boy superstar Sanjay Dutt, who was jailed for the illegal possession of an assault rifle.

Moose Wala's final song The Last Ride included the line: "The glow on the man's face tells you that he'll die young."

That song was a homage to American rapper Tupac Shakur, who was shot dead in his car in 1996 at the age of 25.

Moose Wala's murder has also put the spotlight on the dark underbelly of Punjab, a major transit route for drugs entering India from Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Many observers link the narcotics trade - mostly heroin and opium - to an uptick in gang-related violence and the use of illegal arms in the state.

According to media reports, some of the dozens of gangs active in Punjab have been demanding protection money from rappers and even buying into music companies.

AFP