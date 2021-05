The "Super Blood Moon" rises over a residential area in New Delhi during a total lunar eclipse on Wednesday.

Many people in India's capital and other cities and towns across the country were dazzled by one of the most spectacular celestial phenomena of the year which lasted about 15 minutes.

The spectacle in the sky saw the moon totally eclipsed by the earth's shadow and turning red - a phenomenon known as a Blood Moon.

It was the first Blood Moon witnessed across the world since Jan 21, 2019.