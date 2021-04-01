Record crowds flock to Gulmarg

Every year, Gulmarg, one of Asia's largest and highest ski resorts, attracts thousands of skiers, drawn by perfect powder, cheap hotels and breathtaking views.

But this year has been exceptional for the hill station in Kashmir. While other ski slopes around the world have suffered because of Covid-19, Gulmarg is having one of its busiest seasons ever.

By mid-March, the resort had already drawn 160,000 people, nearly 10 times more than last year and far more than any other season for at least three decades.

These days, with India not accepting foreign tourists yet, more skiers are local. Among them are some of India's wealthy whose winter escapes to Thailand or Dubai have also been thwarted by international travel restrictions.

The resort supports 20,000 local residents and 40 hotels. This year, because of the spike in demand, hotel prices have skyrocketed. A double room that used to go for Rs3,700 ($67) costs Rs14,700 and many skiers are packing into them, five to a room.