Recycling discarded cigarette butts into toy stuffing

Sitting on the floor of a house on the outskirts of New Delhi, women chat as they fill bright-coloured soft toys with white stuffing made from something commonly found in a trash can.

The material is composed of discarded cigarette butts gathered from the city streets, separated into fibres, and cleaned and bleached.

Reprocessing them into a range of products including toys and pillows is the brainchild of businessman Naman Gupta.

"We started with 10g of fibre a day and now we are doing 1,000kg. We are able to recycle millions of cigarette butts each year," he told Reuters from his factory on the outskirts of the Indian capital.

His workers also pick the paper from the cigarette butts for recycling and the tobacco to be turned into compost.