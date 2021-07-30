Relaxations blamed for Kerala spike

Kerala now accounts for 50 per cent of all new Covid-19 cases in India, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) pointed out on Wednesday.

The ministry also expressed concern at the upward graph of new cases reported from the state over the past four weeks.

Out of the 43,654 new cases recorded by India on Wednesday, Kerala's tally stood at 22,129.

The state also reported 131 Covid-19-related deaths.

The Mr Pinarayi Vijayan-led state has become the first in the country in the last 50 days to report over 20,000 fresh Covid-19 cases in a single day.

According to the MoHFW dashboard, Kerala accounts for 145,876 of the total 399,436 active cases in India as of July 28.

India Today reported that Kottayam district has seen a 64 per cent increase in Covid-19 cases since June 28.

Similarly, Malappuram witnessed a 59 per cent per cent increase in daily new cases during the same period, followed by Ernakulam with 46.5 per cent and Thrissur with 45.4 per cent.

Last week, the Supreme Court passed a stricture against the Vijayan administration for succumbing to traders' pressure to relax lockdown norms for Eid shopping despite the state having a high positivity rate with more than 120,000 active cases.

Mocking the much-touted "Kerala model", which the government initially claimed was successful in dealing with the Covid-19 cases in the state, many blamed the Eid relaxations for the huge jump in cases.

The state government allowed a three-day relaxation ahead of Eid. This allowed several establishments to remain open from July 18 to 20 from 7am to 8pm.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hit out at the chief minister and blamed the Eid relaxations for the spike in Covid cases.

BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya said that Muslim-majority areas such as Malappuram district had recorded more than 4,000 cases a day.

The decision was also strongly opposed by the Indian Medical Association (IMA), other experts and the Supreme Court.

The Apex Court slammed the Kerala government for displaying a poor state of affairs and accused it of "buckling under pressure".

It further expressed "alarm" over the relaxing of restrictions in the D category areas where the infection rate was highest at 15 per cent, calling it "wholly uncalled for".

"To give in to pressure groups so that the citizenry of India is laid bare to a nationwide pandemic discloses a sorry state of affairs," a Bench of Justices Rohinton Nariman and B.R. Gavai noted.

Citing the feedback from a central team that visited Kerala from July 5 to July 9, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote to the principal secretary of Kerala's Department of Health and Family Welfare that the state needs to "do more" in terms of containment.

Fatalities have gone up and the reproduction value, which indicates the rate of infection, is well above the national average, he noted.

Mr Bhushan also wrote: "Compliance with mass/ social gatherings guidelines need to be enforced strictly and correctly."

He also expressed concern about non-adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour among migrant workers in Kerala.

Some Covid patients refuse to get themselves admitted to isolation centres, Mr Bhushan wrote, adding that such individuals need counselling.

Ramping up vaccinations and reducing wastage is needed, he added.

Mr Bhushan went on to say that a positivity rate as high as 10.5 per cent may require stringent measures and restrictions.

As many as 11 of Kerala's 14 districts are reporting a positivity rate of 10 per cent or higher.

Indo-Asian News Service

