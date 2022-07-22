Return to family home after 75 years

As 90-year-old Indian woman Reena Varma stood on the balcony of the house in Pakistan where she was born, she recalled her playful childhood.

It was her first visit to the house in 75 years.

"I would stand here and sing," said Ms Varma, her eyes welling up.

"These are tears of joy."

Ms Varma still has vivid memories of the day she and her family left the three-storey home. Called Prem Niwas, the small house is tucked away in the narrow alleys of the garrison city of Rawalpindi

Residents showered Ms Varma with rose petals on her arrival on Wednesday. She danced with the residents, some of whom were beating drums as she entered the street called Devi College Road.

Ms Varma recounted how she used to play on the street from dawn to dusk before the Partition.

Her family were among the millions whose lives were thrown into turmoil by the partition of colonial India into two states, mainly Hindu India and mostly Muslim Pakistan, when British rule ended in 1947.

One of the biggest mass migrations in history was marred by violence and bloodshed as about 15 million Muslims, Hindus and Sikhs swapped countries in a political upheaval that cost more than a million lives.

"I'm very happy to see that the house stood intact," Ms Varma said after spending several hours inside, recounting memories of a childhood spent with her parents and five siblings.

She burst into laughter as she climbed the stairs without support. She talked about how she tackled it "like a bird" countless times a day, according to a member of the family that now lives in the house.

Ms Varma's family fled to the Indian city of Pune shortly before Partition. She was 14 years old at the time.

The rest of her family died without seeing their former home again.

Pakistan and India have fought three wars since 1947 and relations remain tense, making travel between the two countries near-impossible.

But after decades of attempts to get a visa, Ms Varma crossed into Pakistan last week by road, near the city of Lahore.

The India Pakistan Heritage Club, run by Mr Imran William and Mr Sajjad Haider, which works to highlight the shared heritage of the two countries and reunite families separated by Partition, helped Ms Varma with the process till she finally got the permission to travel.

Ms Varma urged both countries to ease their visa restrictions to enable people of both countries to meet more frequently.

"I urge the new generation to work together to make things easy," she said.

"We have the same culture. We have the same things. We all want to live with love and peace.

"Before Partition, there was no issue with Hindus and Muslims. This happened only after the Partition.

"Although the Partition of India was wrong, it happened. Now both countries should work together to ease visa restrictions for all of us."

According to Ms Varma, when she lived in Rawalpindi, hers was a Hindu street but Muslims, Christians and Sikhs all lived in her neighbourhood peacefully.

"I say keep humanity above everything else," she said.

"All religions teach humanity."

