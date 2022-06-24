Revving up for Rath Yatra

A group of men performing a bike stunt in preparation for the annual Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad.

After two years of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Gujarat city is gearing up to stage the 145th yatra of Lord Jagannath on July 1 with full fanfare.

The authorities expect more than 500,000 people to take part in the 18km procession from the Lord Jagannath temple near Jamalpur Darwaza to Saraspur.

It will have several chariots, elephants, stuntmen, wrestlers and disc jockeys performing different acts.

The Rath Yatra has been an annual feature in Ahmedabad since 1878. It is a public festival in the state.