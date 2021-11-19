Rider Girl and her Himalayan mission

India's first woman moto vlogger Vishakha Fulsunge has achieved another feat: Trekking from Lukla, a small town in north-eastern Nepal, to the Mount Everest base camp, a distance of 62km, to spread awareness about melting glaciers in the Himalayas.

In recent years, the 28-year-old, who is popularly known as Rider Girl, has set several records, such as riding from Mumbai to Visakhapatnam, about 1,800km at a stretch, and being the first and fastest female biker to complete the 3,500km Narmada Parikrama (circumnavigating the river Narmada).

"It is an honour to be part of a show that is dedicated to saving the Himalayan glaciers," said Vishakha, who has more than one million followers on social media. "I put all my strength into it and tried to accomplish the trek at lightning speed.

"I am equally excited to be with all my fellow vloggers who have come from all walks of life and have a common dream of saving the Himalayas. WVC has helped us come together and express solidarity towards a global cause."

Acknowledging that the Himalayan glaciers are melting at an alarming rate and need immediate protection, project WVC or World Vlog Challenge has brought together notable vloggers from across the world to be the voice of the Himalayas. They will tell stories of the Himalayan glaciers on an adventure reality TV show, which will be hosted by Nikhil Chinapa, an Indian DJ, TV host and festival curator.

Himalayan glaciers are spread across eight countries and are the source of all the major rivers across the region. Their melting has put the future of billions of lives and the entire ecosystem in danger.

Mumbai-based Vishakha told IANS that motorcycling gives her a peculiar balance and connection with herself.

"I discover myself anew every time I ride," she said. "There is so much learning that takes place, not just about the places I visit and people I encounter, but myself. It's like connecting to another soul."

However, she added that it is not easy being a woman biker in India. During her long-distance rides, Vishakha often encounters multiple problems, including staying alone.

"The big issue I face is halting to use the washroom," she said. "I have to keep checking if I am being followed.

"Besides, riding in the night can be tough as repairing the bike, if it starts giving problems, becomes an issue."

But she has learnt to deal with the rough situations. "I am trained in self-defence and always carry a small, sharp knife and pepper spray," she said. "Whenever I'm on a ride, I share my live location with four close people including my mother."

Indo-Asian News Service