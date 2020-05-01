Rishi 'a powerhouse of talent'

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday mourned the death of Rishi Kapoor.

"Multifaceted, endearing and lively... this was Rishi Kapoor Ji. He was a powerhouse of talent. I will always recall our interactions, even on social media. He was passionate about films and India's progress. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti," Mr Modi said on Twitter.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said he is anguished by the actor's death.

"He carved a special place in the hearts of his fans with his inimitable style and performances. My thoughts are with his family and fans in this hour of grief. Om Shanti," Mr Singh tweeted.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Rishi "entertained several generations of Indians throughout his career".

"What a terrible loss.. My condolences to the grieving family. May God bless his soul," Mr Kejriwal tweeted.

Union minister Smriti Irani recalled her last meeting with the actor. "... and that's how I'll remember him. Prodding you to do your best, caring for the little things, teaching you the craft no matter how old you were on the job," she tweeted.

Senior Congress party leader and MP Shashi Tharoor condoled the sad demise of his "senior schoolmate at Mumbai's Campion School".

"Rishi Kapoor, whom I competed with in 'inter-class dramatics' in 1967-68, has gone to a better world. From the romantic hero of 'Bobby' to the mature character actor of his last films, he evolved remarkably. RIP," Mr Tharoor posted on Twitter.

Rishi's death shocked almost everyone in India's film industry.

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth tweeted: "Heartbroken ... Rest In Peace ... my dearest friend #RishiKapoor"

Actress Priyanka Chopra tweeted: "My heart is so heavy. This is the end of an era. #Rishisir your candid heart and immeasurable talent will never be encountered again. Such a privilege to have known you even a little bit... Rest in peace Sir."

Actor Manoj Bajpayee tweeted: "Couldn't even finish writing an obituary of our IRRFAN (RIP friend) and the news of RISHI KAPOOR ji passing away has completely crushed me!! No...this is not happening...it's too much to http://accept.RIP RISHIJI"

Actress Taapsee Pannu wrote: "Been trying to write something n I can't put my mind n hands in sync. More like the heart in between is just not able to comprehend this. That laugh, that sense of humour, the honesty and even the bully he was, will be missed. No one like you #RishiKapoor"

Emraan Hashmi, with whom Kapoor shared screen space the last time in the film The Body, wrote: "This is devastating. Lost for words. RIP Rishi Kapoor"

Actress Rakul Preet Singh tweeted: "NO NO NO!! This is heartbreaking! In loss of words. Unable to process that @chintskap sir is no longer with us! It's a huge loss to the world! May your soul RIP. You will always be remembered 2020 can't get worse!"

Indo-Asian News Service