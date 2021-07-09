Road safety awareness campaign goes ahead in Chennai

A police officer with a volunteer dressed up as a motorcyclist holding a mock head with a helmet take part in a road safety awareness campaign in Chennai on Wednesday.

Tamil Nadu holds the dubious distinction of having one of the most number of road accidents in India.

And the capital city of Chennai is no exception - with thousands killed every year on the roads because they do not take basic safety precautions.

Keeping the deadly figures in mind, the Traffic Police in Chennai has come up with a bold campaign that urges people to follow road safety rules.

They are encouraging riders of two-wheelers and drivers of four-wheelers to wear the helmet and seatbelt respectively.