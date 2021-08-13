Rocket fails to launch satellite

India's space programme suffered a serious setback on Thursday as its GSLV-F10 rocket failed midway in its mission of putting into orbit the Geo-Imaging Satellite-1 (GISAT-1).

Along with the rocket, the 2,268kg GISAT-1/EOS-03 communication satellite carried by the rocket was also lost.

Announcing the mission's failure, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman K. Sivan said: "The mission could not be fully accomplished because of a technical anomaly observed in the cryogenic stage."

The satellite, meant for quick monitoring of natural disasters such as cyclones, cloudbursts and thunderstorms, was launched on a geosynchronous satellite launch vehicle (GSLV) early in the morning from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.

The GSLV-F10 is a three-stage rocket. The core of the first stage is fired with solid fuel and the four strap-on motors by liquid fuel. The second stage is lit by liquid fuel and the third by the cryogenic engine.

Just over five minutes into the rocket's flight, it was seen on the telemetry screen at mission control veering away from its plotted path. Data from the rocket also ceased.

It was the ISRO's second space mission this year, after the successful launch of the Brazilian satellite Amazonia-1 by its Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) earlier this year.

India currently has three fully operational rockets - the PSLV and two GSLV variants - GSLV-Mk II with a payload capacity of 2.5 tonnes and GSLV-Mk III with four tonnes.

Indo-Asian News Service, Reuters