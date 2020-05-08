Rooftop cartoon exhibition

On the occasion of National Cartoonists' Day, noted cartoonist Shekhar Sharma held a unique exhibition on the rooftop of his house in Jammu.

He created a gallery with 35 of his cartoons, with themes such as social distancing, stay at home and brotherhood during Covid-19, and streamed the event titled "Stay Home, Stay Safe" live on social media.

"The main idea of the exhibition is to encourage the creativity of the people and students who are forced to sit at home during the lockdown," said Mr Sharma.

"We are in a difficult situation because the art fairs and exhibitions have been cancelled."