Row over 'Disneyfication' of Amritsar history

After facing criticism over the renovation of the Jallianwala Bagh complex in Amritsar, the Indian government said on Wednesday that it has been restored with "utmost respect" and was in "dire need of conservation".

The Culture Ministry said that the restoration work was done by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), the agency that has restored World Heritage sites in the country, to conserve it for posterity.

Several opposition leaders have slammed the Central government over the new look of the complex, saying that it was "glamorising" the structure.

On Aug 28, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the restored memorial and posted a dramatic video on Twitter of a new sound and light show featured as part of the revamp.

"It (sound and light show) would display the horrific massacre of April 1919 and instil a spirit of gratitude and reverence towards the martyrs," Mr Modi tweeted.

In an online address, he said the renovation "will remind the new generation about the history of this holy place and inspire them to learn about its past."

The complex's galleries now showcase the historical value of events that unfolded in Punjab during that period with fusion of audio-visual technology. The walls of the narrow lane have been embossed with sculptures.

But the renovation of a historical monument in Punjab where British troops once killed hundreds of men, women and children has sparked furious debate and concerns over the "Disneyfication" of history.

On April 13, 1919, British troops fired without warning on a peaceful protest of thousands of unarmed people in Jallianwala Bagh, a public garden in Amritsar. The horrific event is now known as the Jallianwala Bagh or Amritsar Massacre.

"Devastated to hear that Jallianwala Bagh has been revamped - which means that the last traces of the event have effectively been erased," said Mr Kim A. Wagner, a professor of global and imperial history at Queen Mary, University of London, and the author of Amritsar 1919: An Empire or Fear and the Making of a Massacre."

Mr Wagner went on to describe the addition of the light show as the "Disneyfication of the old city of Amritsar" and posted before-and-after photos of the narrow passage leading into Jallianwala Bagh.

As part of the makeover, the walls of the passage - through which soldiers led by General Reginald Dyer entered the area - have been decorated with embossed murals depicting those who were caught up in the violence, reported CNN.

The Martyrs' Well, a water hole in which scores of people died after jumping in to try to save themselves, has been covered with a transparent barrier.

Several critics referred to the more sensitive manner in which Holocaust memorials have been preserved in Europe, with one Twitter user writing: "The Jewish Museum, Berlin, is a prime example of the power of architecture to invoke a feeling of remembrance - architecture should not always be comforting! It needs to be contextual."

Members of opposition parties in India also criticised the renovations.

Mr Rahul Gandhi, a lawmaker from the Congress party, tweeted: "Only a person who does not know the meaning of martyrdom can inflict such an insult on the martyrs of Jallianwala Bagh."

Mr Gandhi, who is the son of assassinated former Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, added: "I am the son of a martyr, I will not tolerate the insult of martyrs at any cost."

Ministry of Culture Secretary Raghvendra Singh defended the renovation and said the complex was in dire need of conservation.

"Instead of letting a derelict structure to fall, we have restored it to conserve it for posterity," he told the Press Trust of India.

Commenting on the political furore over the restoration and the light and sound show, Mr Singh said: "The soundtrack is so poignant. It has been very sensitively done and is informative as well. Anyone coming to this place will leave better informed.

"The galleries too have been improved, technology has been improved to bring out the poignancy of the killings of innocents and how the incident influenced other bravehearts."

