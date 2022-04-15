Royal family gives rare Benz to businessman

Mr Marthanda Varma bought the Mercedes-Benz in 1955, when he was 38.

A 1955-model Mercedes Benz favoured by the erstwhile Travancore royal family head, the late Marthanda Varma, will soon join the fleet of well-known Malayalee businessman M.A. Yusuff Ali.

The royal family and Uthradam Tirunal Marthanda Varma Foundation said the late king's announcement in 2012 in this regard would soon be fulfilled.

In 2012, when Mr Ali paid a visit to the Kowdiar Palace in Thiruvananthapuram, the capital of Kerala, Mr Varma expressed his wish to give the car to the businessman. A year later, Mr Varma died and the transfer was delayed due to several reasons.

Last week, the royal family members decided to honour his wish and informed Mr Ali about it.

Reacting to the royal offer, Mr Ali said he would treasure the car, which bears the registration number CAN 42.

"I had good relations with the royal head till his end," he said.

"For me, it is a treasure. I will keep it as a priceless gift as he protected his favourite companion till his end."

The car is currently with Mr Varma's son Padmanabha Varma and is in good road condition.

Benz had presented many honours to the car and some of them are placed in front of the car and bonnet.

Old-time palace employees said Mr Varma used to keep an eye on his trusted companion even when his health was deteriorating.

"He was so attached to it and looked after it like it were his child," said a staff member.

Many vintage car collectors and businessmen have eyed the Benz, which is nicknamed Mile A Minute, as it used to cover one mile in one minute.

Even the German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz offered Mr Varma two new, high-end cars as a replacement but he refused to part with the 180 T.

People close to the royal family said Mr Varma bought the car when he was 38 years old in 1955, driving it himself most of the time. The car has travelled more than six million kilometres - a rare achievement for a vehicle.

Built in Stuttgart, Germany, Mr Varma bought the car for Rs12,000 ($210) and got it registered in Karnataka. The car will now be parked by its new owner at a stone's throw from the Kowdiar Palace where Mr Ali has built a new home.

A multinational businessman, he owns the Lulu group and had a miraculous escape after his helicopter crash-landed in Kochi last April.

Indo-Asian News Service