Samantha's stylist attacked for 'role' in split

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu's stylist Preetham Jukalkar has been receiving death threats since she announced her separation from actor Akkineni Naga Chaitanya recently.

Chaitanya's supporters reportedly believe that Preetham's alleged relationship with Samantha was the cause for the split. The two are close friends.

Preetham told The Times of India that he has also been receiving a lot of abusive messages on his social media pages, which has taken a toll on his mental health.

"I've been constantly receiving death threats from unknown strangers," he said. "My DMs are filled with abuses and threats.

"Some say that they will destroy my career, others are saying that they will kill me if I step out of my house. Some of the websites even claimed that my mom passed away, when she is very much alive. How insensitive can you get?"

The stylist added that he is not going to back down.

"Nothing is going to stop me from standing up for myself and my friend," he said. "Samantha is hurting right now and I will stand by her. I'm not afraid of these faceless trolls.

"Everybody knows that I call Samantha Jiji, which is a north Indian term for sister. How can there possibly be a link-up between us?

"People are commenting how I can say 'I love you' to her. Can't you express love for a sister or a friend?

"How can people stoop so low and spread such malicious rumours when a woman is already hurting. This is just disgusting and heartbreaking."

The stylist, who has known both Samantha and Chaitanya for many years, said he is disappointed that the actor did not speak up for him.

"I've known Chaitanya for years," said Preetham.

"He too knows the kind of relationship that Samantha and I have. I feel that he could've spoken up and told people not to comment like that about Sam and me.

"Even if he had issued one statement, it would have made a lot of difference. Right now, it's these so-called fans who are making these statements and spreading rumours. I think a statement from Chaitanya's side would have helped keep these people in check."

To scotch the rumours, Samantha put up an emotional post on social media.

"They say I had affairs, never wanted children, that I am an opportunist and now that I have had abortions," she wrote.

"A divorce is an extremely painful process. Let alone allowing me the time to heal, this attack on me personally has been relentless. But I promise you this, I will never allow this or anything else they say break me."

Chaitanya, who had been away from the spotlight since he and Samantha issued a statement about their separation, made a public appearance last week when he joined actors Pooja Hegde and Akhil Akkineni at an event for their upcoming film Most Eligible Bachelor.

On Monday he also took to Twitter to extend his support to the upcoming Telugu film Anubhavinchu Raja.

But he has been silent on the attacks against Preetham.

Samantha was a guest competitor on Jr NTR's Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu, the Telugu version of Kaun Banega Crorepati, on Oct 14..

Her ex-father-in-law, Telugu superstar Nagarjuna, had hosted the game show for three seasons.

When Jr NTR welcomes her on the show, she tells him that she is nervous. He says that it is to be expected as she is sitting on the famous hot seat.

Indo-Asian News Service