Sand art earns international praise

Indian artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's sand sculpture depicting people wearing protective masks with a message of support for China has garnered global appreciation.

He created the artwork at Puri's Golden Beach in Odisha.

China's Ambassador to India Sun Weidong thanked Pattnaik for his support and wrote on Twitter: "Appreciate this message."

World Health Organisation's Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said: "Such a beautiful way to express solidarity to the people of #China during this challenging #2019nCoV outbreak. Thank you, @sudarsansand." Other social media users also lavished praise on the artist."Thanks. We are all human... And we need to help each other by any means," wrote one.

Another observed: "That's India and the great Indian culture and heritage. Excellent Sand Art. There is no issue you leave out. Too good."

Indo-Asian News Service