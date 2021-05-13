School in the middle of a desert

Situated in the middle of the Thar desert in Rajasthan, a school building made of yellow sandstone is standing out for its architectural marvel as the students can study and play in the protected courtyard without worrying about the extreme weather outside.

The Rajkumari Ratnavati Girls' School is situated only a six-minute drive from Jaisalmer's famous Sam Dunes in Kanoi village where day temperatures peak close to 50 deg C and harsh winds cause sand to blow through the day.

The building, designed by American architect Diana Kellogg and funded by CITTA, an international non-profit founded by American artist Michael Daube, is oval-shaped and blends beautifully with the landscape.

It has no air conditioner but the beautiful Jali walls, which allow controlled passage of air and light into the interior, on the roof and solar installations ensure that sustainable principles are followed at length.

"The oval shape works, as it symbolises womanhood across many cultures," Ms Kellogg told Better India. "It is also how the children play in circles or the women work in a community. The canopy and the jalis filter the sand. They keep the sun and heat out. The pattern of airflow inside the building naturally cools it down."

The school, constructed on land donated by Mr Manvendra Singh Shekhawat, owner of the Suryagarh Palace hotel and a CITTA director, is aimed at enticing the local communities to send their girls to school. It will also encourage craftspeople to impart skills such as weaving and printing to the students' mothers and aunts and make it a marketplace to exhibit and sell their goods.

It has been constructed with the idea of blending tourism, culture, craftsmanship and other unique aspects of Jaisalmer to open up a concept of economic avenue.

The school's original plan to start its operations in March this year has been postponed to July because of the prevailing Covid-19 situation in Rajasthan.

According to the CITTA website, the school will "offer education to girls below the poverty line" and "the facilities will include classrooms, a library, a computer centre and a bus service to transport girls from neighbouring villages".

The school will provide education to about 400 girls from kindergarten to class 10 and have a midday-meal programme to ensure proper nutrition.

It also has the Gyaan Centre, where renowned female artists, designers and education advocates will create artworks, host events and present installations.

