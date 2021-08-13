School on wheels for Delhi's slum children

A woman teaching children in a bus run by non-governmental organisation (NGO) TejasAsia in New Delhi on Monday.

The NGO uses "Hope Buses", as the classrooms are called, for children living in slums on the floodplains of the Yamuna river.

Every weekday, four buses head into the slums to give the children of migrants, labourers, ragpickers and scavengers a chance at an education they might not get otherwise.

Each bus goes to two locations a day, setting up an on-board classroom to give about 50 children at a time basic lessons in maths, English and Hindi, along with daily meals.

The children's ages range from three to 13.