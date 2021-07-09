Second India-born woman to fly into space

As Ms Sirisha Bandla (right) gets ready to travel to space on Sunday, her grandparents in Andhra Pradesh, India, are being flooded with phone calls and messages wishing her the best.

The 33-year-old, who is among the six-member crew of Unity 22, Virgin Galactic's suborbital rocket-powered space plane, will become only the third woman of Indian origin to fly into space.

The others were Ms Kalpana Chawla, who was born in India like Ms Sirish, and Ms Sunita Williams, an Indian-American.

Mr Rakesh Sharma is the only Indian male to fly into space.

Indian-American Sirisha, currently the vice-president of government affairs and research operations at Virgin Galactic in Washington DC, is one of the four mission specialists in the company's first fully crewed spaceflight.

According to its website Astronaut 004, she "will be evaluating the human-tended research experience, using an experiment from the University of Florida that requires several hand-held fixation tubes that will be activated at various points in the flight profile".

Mr Bandla Ragaiah, 83, her paternal grandfather who lives in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, told Reuters that Ms Sirisha has been curious about flying since a young age.

"At the age of four, she travelled alone to the US where her parents and older sister lived," he said. "Though the person who accompanied her was known to us, he was a stranger to her. She was not scared to fly alone. She was excited."

Ms Sirisha, who was brought up in Houston, last visited her grandparents in November 2019.

Mr Ragaiah, who was the principal scientist and professor at state-run Acharya NG Ranga Agriculture University, is proud that his granddaughter is set to achieve her dreams. "Whatever she has achieved today is on her own accord and her parents gave her full freedom to pursue her dream," he said. "She has proved her excellence."

Ms Sirisha's maternal grandfather Venkat Narasiah, who retired as a chemistry professor and lives in Tenali, Andhra Pradesh, pointed out that she was always interested in aeronautics.

"She was so interested in flying an aircraft that, even after she could not make it to Nasa due to an eye issue, she pursued higher education in aeronautics," he said. "She has done videos on YouTube on how to get into the space industry."

After securing a degree in aeronautical and astronautical engineering from Purdue University, Ms Sirisha did an MBA from George Washington University. She was the associate director in the space policy department at the Commercial Spaceflight Federation, an industrial association of spaceflight companies in Greenville, Texas, before joining Virgin Galactic in 2015.

She currently serves as a member of the board of directors of the American Astronautical Society and Future Space Leaders' Foundation.

Her parents B. Muralidhar and Anuradha, work for the US government. Her sister Pratyusha is a biological science technician in the US.

"I am so incredibly honoured to be a part of the amazing crew of #Unity22 and to be a part of a company whose mission is to make space available to all," Ms Sirisha tweeted.

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu shared two photos - one featuring all five members of the crew and a solo photo of Ms Sirisha - on his Twitter handle and said: "Indian-origin women continue to break the proverbial glass ceiling and prove their mettle. On July 11, Sirisha Bandla with Telugu roots, is set to fly to space aboard VSS Unity with Richard Branson and the team marking the dawn of the new space age, making all Indians proud!"

British billionaire and founder of Virgin Galactic Branson announced on June 2 that his company will make a spaceflight on July 11.

"I've always been a dreamer. My mum taught me to never give up and to reach for the stars. On July 11, it's time to turn that dream into a reality aboard the next @VirginGalactic spaceflight," he tweeted.

Reuters, Indo-Asian News Service

