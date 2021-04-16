Secret India-Pakistan peace roadmap

Top intelligence officers from India and Pakistan held secret talks in Dubai in January in a new effort to calm military tension over the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir, people with close knowledge of the matter told Reuters in Delhi.

Ties between the nuclear-armed rivals have been on ice since the suicide bombing of an Indian military convoy in Kashmir in 2019. It was traced to Pakistan-based militants and led to India sending warplanes to Pakistan.

Later that year, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi withdrew Indian-ruled Kashmir's autonomy in order to tighten the Central government's grip over the territory, provoking outrage in Pakistan and the downgrading of diplomatic ties and suspension of bilateral trade.

But the two governments have re-opened a back channel of diplomacy aimed at a modest roadmap to normalising ties over the next several months, the sources said.

Kashmir has long been a flashpoint between India and Pakistan, both of which claim all of the region but rule only in part.

Officials from India's Research and Analysis Wing, the external spy agency, and Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence, travelled to Dubai for a meeting facilitated by the United Arab Emirates government, two people said.

The Indian foreign ministry did not respond to a request for comment. Pakistan's military, which controls the ISI, also did not respond.

But Ayesha Siddiqa, a top Pakistani defence analyst, believes Indian and Pakistan intelligence officials had been meeting for several months in third countries.

"I think there have been meetings in Thailand, Dubai and London between the highest level people," she said.

Such meetings have taken place in the past too, especially during times of crises, but have never been publicly acknowledged.

"There is a lot that can still go wrong, it is fraught," said one of the people in Delhi. "That is why nobody is talking it up in public. We don't even have a name for this, it's not a peace process. You can call it a re-engagement."

Both countries have reasons to seek a rapprochement.

India has been locked in a border stand-off with China since last year and does not want the military stretched on the Pakistan front.

China-ally Pakistan, mired in economic difficulties and on an International Monetary Fund bailout programme, can ill-afford heightened tensions on the Kashmir border for a prolonged period. It also has to stabilise the Afghan border on its west as the United States withdraws.

"It's better for India and Pakistan to talk than not talk, and even better that it should be done quietly than in a glare of publicity," said former Reuters journalist Myra MacDonald, who recently published a book on India, Pakistan and war on the frontiers of Kashmir. "But I don't see it going very far beyond a basic management of tensions, possibly to tide both countries over a difficult period."

Following the January meeting, India and Pakistan announced they would stop the shooting along the Line of Control (LoC) dividing Kashmir which has left dozens of civilians dead and many others maimed.

That ceasefire is holding, military officials in both countries said.

Both sides have also signalled plans to hold elections on their sides of Kashmir this year and dial down their rhetoric. This would include Pakistan dropping its loud objections to Mr Modi abrogating Kashmir's autonomy in August 2019, while Delhi in turn would refrain from blaming Pakistan for all violence on its side of the LoC.

India has long blamed Pakistan for the revolt in Kashmir, an allegation denied by Pakistan.

"There is a recognition that there will be attacks inside Kashmir and there have been discussions as to how to deal with it and not let this effort be derailed by the next attack," one of the people said.

