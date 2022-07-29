Seeing the world on pedal power

S. VICKNESWARY

He had no route planned, very little savings and minimal equipment.

But Vikash Ethiraj (right) was determined to cycle from India to Australia. The Chennai-born set off last November to see what the world had to offer.

Although he did not make it to Australia, he returned home eight months later, rich with experience.

The 8,000km journey across seven countries has opened his eyes to how people live in different countries and what they value most in life.

Vikash, 24, was raised like many Indian children. He obtained a degree in civil engineering, found a job, built a house for his family and cleared his parents' debts.

But this life was becoming too routine for him. He yearned to escape the mundane and tread the path that few venture.

Vikash saw his mountain bike as a ticket to fulfil his dreams and see the world.

"My parents thought I had gone insane. They asked why not just take a plane to travel," he said.

"They could not understand why I would give up a comfortable lifestyle for one that was uncertain and surely was more risky.

"It took them some time to understand what I felt and they eventually relented."

Vikash's adventure began on Nov 24. He travelled over hills, rocky paths, paddy fields and mud tracks to reach Nepal.

The journey covered 3,000km and took him almost four months to reach the capital Kathmandu. From there, he pedalled to Myanmar, Vietnam, Cambodia, Thailand and Malaysia.

He started sharing his trip on YouTube and Instagram as a way to keep in touch with loved ones back home.

"I just wanted to share my adventures with my family and friends but the following increased day by day," he said.

"Now I have about 100,000 followers on each platform. This has been a blessing.

"As I have a sizeable following, the platforms pay me every time I post content. I get about $150 a month, which is sufficient for my expenses."

Technology also played a major role in Vikash's journey.

"I met seasoned cyclists who had been cycling around the world even before GPS (Global Positioning System) and smartphones were invented. They relied on maps, which at times were outdated," he recalled.

"With language translation apps, phones with camera and editing capabilities, mobile banking and other gadgets, there's less worry about getting lost and you get to enjoy the experience much more."

However, all the careful planning can still go awry as Vikash found out.

"I had only a rough itinerary sketched out when I left India," he said.

"I knew I had to get to South-east Asia before heading for Australia. But I wasn't well-prepared as I left home in a haste. I did not have the necessary documents to cycle in Australia.

"I also had some issues travelling to Singapore from Malaysia, so my cycling journey technically ended in Malaysia.

"As I was preparing to return to Chennai from Malaysia, some kind strangers sponsored my visa to visit Batam and Singapore."

It was also the kindness of strangers that made his journey even more memorable.

"I don't speak their language and didn't have any friends in most of the places I was visiting for the first time. But I was met with kindness wherever I went," Vikash recalled.

"People helped me even without me asking. Strangers invited me to their homes for a meal, fellow backpackers and cyclists gave me supplies and shared their tents with me. Some people even gave me money.

"It gave me the hope that there is still goodness in this world."

Vikash is still relishing his encounters with different people during his journey.

"It was beautiful to be able to experience other people's lives, lifestyles and livelihoods," he said.

"People my age are fixated on climbing the corporate ladder and leading luxurious lifestyles. Their perspective on life is very narrow.

"I am not interested in that sort of life. What I have seen and experienced are priceless. If you were to ask me to do this all over again, I would!"

Vikash, who is re-charging at home in Chennai, aims to continue his adventure in Australia... on pedal power, of course.

vicneswarys@sph.com.sg