Serum Institute allowed to enrol kids in Covid-19 vaccine trial

India's drug regulator Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation on Tuesday allowed vaccine maker Serum Institute to enrol kids aged seven to 11 years for its Covid-19 vaccine trial as the country prepares to protect children from the coronavirus.

Last month, Serum Institute chief Adar Poonawalla said he expects Covovax to be approved for those below 18 years in January or February next year.

Sputnik V orders cancelled by Indian hospitals

Some of India's private hospitals have cancelled orders for Russia's Sputnik V vaccine as they struggle to sell Covid-19 shots amid surging supplies of free doses of other vaccines offered by the government.

Low demand and the extremely cold storage temperatures required have spurred the hospitals to cancel orders for Sputnik V, which is sold only in the private market in India, the world's biggest producer of vaccines.

Two dead as cyclone slams into eastern India

Two fishermen were reported dead after a cyclone packing strong winds and rains barrelled into India's east coast on Sunday, forcing the evacuation of more than 200,000 people in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal to shelters.

Cyclone Gulab, which bore gusts of up to 95kmh, damaged crops in over 1.56 lakh acres and caused extensive loss to infrastructure in Andhra Pradesh.

'Bad bank' to deal with massive unpaid loans

With unpaid corporate loans at a record high in India, the government has set up a "bad bank" to resolve such loans, paving the way for a major clean-up of the banking system.

Flush with Rs30.6 billion ($560 million), the new institution will take over bad loans from commercial banks amounting to Rs2 billion, a quarter of the total stressed loans in the country.

Shootout inside Delhi courtroom kills three

Gangster Jitender Gogi, who was produced in a court on Friday in New Delhi, was shot dead by rival gang men who posed as lawyers and barged into the hearing.

According to the police, two men dressed as lawyers fired at Gogi inside the courtroom, killing him on the spot. The attackers were immediately shot dead by security personnel on duty.

Sidhu's resignation triggers crisis in Punjab Congress

Former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned as president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee on Tuesday, a mere 72 days after he was appointed to the top post by the party high command.

A minister in the Punjab government and at least three Congress functionaries followed suit by resigning from their posts "in solidarity" with him.

New rice variety to cut down on use of water, labour

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched an array of new high-yielding crop varieties, including herbicide-tolerant rice that can be directly sown into the soil, cutting expenditure on water and farm workers.

In India, the world's biggest rice exporter, the conventional method of rice cultivation requires farmers to sow seeds in nurseries and then wait for 20 to 30 days before manually transplanting the seedlings into plantation fields that are ankle-deep in water. With the new seed varieties, developed by the state-run Indian Agricultural Research Institute, farmers only need to irrigate the field once to moisten the soil before sowing the rice.

Police arrest MBA graduate for duping jewellery stores

The Odisha police have arrested an MBA graduate from Kolkata for allegedly looting jewellery stores in Bhubaneswar and Puri by producing bogus payment transactions.

Rajiv Prabhas Gupta, 37, a native of Mumbai, reportedly used to travel to different cities on flights and stayed at posh hotels.

Ganguly, Bengal government fined by Calcutta High Court

A division bench of the Calcutta High Court on Monday fined Indian cricket board chief Sourav Ganguly Rs10,000 and the West Bengal government and state-owned corporation WBHIDCO Rs50,000 for the illegal allotment of a plot to the former cricketer to set up a school in New Town area, near Kolkata.

The allotment was made to Ganguly on Sept 27, 2013. The plot was surrendered to WBHIDCO in August last year.

UP businessman dies in police raid at hotel, six cops suspended

Six policemen in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur have been suspended after a businessman, Mr Manish Kumar Gupta, died during a late-night police raid at a city hotel on Monday.

The dead man's wife complained that he was assaulted, while the police maintain the death was an accident as he fell in the hotel room. A murder case has been filed against the cops.

Major jewellers sell gold for Rs100 online

Jewellers in India have started selling gold for Rs100 ($1.83) online after the pandemic upended sales, forcing them to reassess traditional ways of doing business.

Sales crashed last year in the second-biggest consumer after a nationwide lockdown shuttered stores across the country. But it also led to a bump in India's nascent market for online gold sales.

That has pushed jewellers such as Tata Group's Tanishq, Kalyan Jewellers, PC Jeweller and Senco Gold and Diamonds to sell gold for as little as Rs100 either directly on their websites or through tie-ups with digital gold platforms.

Taliban asks India to resume flights to Afghanistan

The Taliban has written to India's Directorate-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) asking it to resume commercial flights between India and Afghanistan.

The request is under review by India's Civil Aviation ministry.

India stopped all commercial flights to Kabul after Aug 15, when the Taliban took control of Afghanistan.

Delhi allows Ramleela, Durga Puja and Dussehra celebrations

Ramleela, Durga Puja and Dussehra celebrations have been allowed in Delhi this year, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority decided after a meeting on Wednesday.

The festivals will be celebrated with restrictions on crowd gatherings, number of eateries, fairs and separate entry and exit points. Compliance with Covid-19 guidelines is mandatory.