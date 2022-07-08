Service charge banned at hotels and restaurants

India's consumer protection authority has banned hotels and restaurants from levying a service charge on bills without informing customers.

The order came after the authorities said there had been an increase in complaints by customers being forced to pay the charge.

Restaurants often add a 5-15 per cent tip to the customer's bill under "service charge". But new rules say restaurants can no longer "add service charge by default or automatically" to the bill.

The Central consumer affairs ministry on Monday pointed out that "a component of service is inherent in the price of food and beverages offered by the restaurant or hotel. Pricing of the product thus covers both the goods and services component".

It added: "There is no restriction on hotels or restaurants to set the prices at which they want to offer food or beverages to consumers. Thus, placing an order involves consent to pay the prices of food items displayed in the menu along with applicable taxes."

It also noted that "charging anything other than the said amount would amount to unfair trade practice under the Act".

The new guidelines also bar restaurants from collecting tips from customers "under any other name" or "deny service or entry to customers who refuse to pay a tip".

An unsavoury row over tipping at restaurants has been brewing in the country for a few years, with customers complaining they weren't informed about this extra charge.

In 2017, the government's consumer affairs department issued a set of guidelines saying that customers had to pay only the prices displayed on the menu card along with government taxes. It encouraged restaurants to pay fair wages to its employees and increase product prices to meet the cost.

But restaurants have continued to add the tip to the bill, leaving it up to patrons to contest the extra charge.

Last month, the government called a meeting with the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI), saying it had received an increasing number of complaints from consumers that they were still being "forced to pay service charges, often fixed at arbitrarily high rates" and that "they are harassed if they request to remove it from the bill".

The NRAI, which represents more than half a million restaurants, defended the practice, saying it was a "matter of individual policy" and levying such a charge was "not illegal".

They also argued that the service charge brought additional revenue to the government too since restaurants paid a tax on what they charged customers.

The new guidelines say that consumers can lodge their complains online or through the National Consumer Helpline.

But several hoteliers and restaurant owners expressed reservations.

NRAI treasurer Manpreet Singh said the guidelines were "completely illegal and baseless", reported the Press Trust of India (PTI). He dubbed the guidelines an "advisory" that could not be "imposed" on restaurants and hotels.

Mr Gurbaxish Singh Kohli, vice-president of the Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India , told PTI that it will study the order as it will have "far-reaching consequences".

"We will tell the government not to single us out," he said. "Please ensure that other people don't do it either."

Indo-Asian News Service