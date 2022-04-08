Severe heatwave in New Delhi likely to worsen

A boy cooling himself at a tubewell on Wednesday amid rising temperatures in New Delhi.

The ongoing spell of heatwave in the Indian capital is likely to intensify with the maximum temperature predicted to soar to 43 deg C by tomorrow, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Parts of Delhi have been reeling under a heatwave since last month.

"The heatwave is likely to continue over most parts of north-west India and Madhya Pradesh in the next five days," the IMD said on Wednesday.

Experts have attributed the hot weather to the lack of rainfall due to dry westerly winds.

Delhi recorded no rainfall in March - a first since 2018. It usually gets an average of 15.9mm of rainfall in the month.