Shah Rukh didn't spit but ' blew air' near Lata's body

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan's prayer (right) for legendary Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar at her cremation in Mumbai on Sunday has triggered a massive row on social media over the manner in which he prayed for the departed soul.

After videos came out of Shah Rukh reading a dua (prayer) next to the mortal remains of Lata, several Twitter users, including Haryana's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) information technology in-charge Arun Yadav, questioned if the actor spat during his prayer.

Another user also alleged that Shah Rukh did spit while paying tributes.

On Sunday, Shah Rukh arrived at the Shivaji Park crematorium in Mumbai to bid farewell to Lata.

Many other prominent Indians were in attendance, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and actor Aamir Khan.

As Shah Rukh stepped on the stage along with his manager Pooja Dadlani to bid a final goodbye to the legend, he raised his hands in dua and then took off his mask to blow air. He then folded his hands and encircled her body to pay respects.

The act of blowing air after the prayer has been falsely interpreted as him "spitting", reported India Today.

Professor Akhtarul Wasey, a member of the Department of Islamic Studies at the Maulana Azad National Urdu University in Jodhpur, said he cannot comment on specifically which prayer Shah Rukh recited. But the gesture of blowing air after reading a dua is a traditional Islamic practice during funerals.

"When a Muslim attends the last rites of a near one, they read a prayer and then blow air like (Shah Rukh did)," said Prof Wasey. "This is their way to say a final goodbye. This shouldn't be seen in a wrong way."

Mufti Fuzail Akhtar, the chief preacher at the Jama Masjid in Bhagalpur, explained that it is a well-known practice that is followed by people and is also referred to as "dum karna", which translates to blowing of air. "When someone dies, we go to their grave or funeral and say prayers to ensure that Allah blesses their future journey," he said. "There are some prayers that are said at this point, such as the Surah Fatiha, and then people blow air.

"There is no logical explanation behind why this is done but it has been a belief in people that blowing air will ensure the prayer goes from the mouth of the person reciting it to the person it is intended for. This practice is documented in books."

Several others tweeted the video, saying that it's an act of faith. These included Congress leader B.V. Srinivas, actress Urmila Matondkar and Bollywood film producer Priya Gupta. "As a society, we have deteriorated so much that we think praying is spitting," Urmila told India Today. "You are talking about an actor who has represented the country on various international platforms. Politics has reached such low levels and it's really sad."

Some social media users even tried to explain the act by sharing a clip from the 2010 Karan Johar-directed film My Name Is Khan, in which Shah Rukh's character is seen blowing air on his son after a prayer.

After the outrage on Twitter over the actor's "bigotry", Mr Yadav claimed that he only enquired what Shah Rukh did, but the criticism of his tweet only showed that "opponents" of Mr Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath don't like his work in "national interests".

Other users sought to allege that Shah Rukh was trying to "normalise culture with non-believers".

Condemning the trolling of Shah Rukh, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said: "It is shameful the way people are trolling him. Some people are doing politics in the name of religion."

Shah Rukh's fans have also been voicing their support for the actor.

