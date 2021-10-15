Shah Rukh 'helpless and broken'

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri (right) have stayed away from the media glare and avoided stepping out of their Mumbai home Mannat since their son Aryan Khan was arrested in a drug seizure case on Oct 3 by India's Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Aryan's arrest, according to a report in Bollywoodlife.com, has left Shah Rukh "feeling helpless and broken". It quotes a close friend of the actor saying that Shah Rukh is "suffering from grief and anger, he is not sleeping and eating much and is just broken like a helpless father".

Aryan was detained and later arrested by the NCB during a raid on a cruise ship on Oct 2.

He is currently lodged at the Arthur Road Jail after a Mumbai court last Friday rejected his bail plea, before which he was sent to 14 days' judicial custody.

He has has not been able to meet any member of his family since his arrest.

A close friend of the Khans told entertainment writer Subhash K. Jha that "they've been trying desperately for visiting rights, but they are being denied even that".

The friend added that Gauri is becoming increasingly anxious: "She is inconsolable. She is wondering why her son is being locked up with hardened criminals and not allowed basic rights like meeting his parents. He can't be treated this way. He has no criminal record. He is well behaved and polite to everyone. What is he being held for?"

News18 reported that Shah Rukh has put the shooting of his highly anticipated movies, Pathan and director Atlee's next venture with Nayanthara, on hold indefinitely owing to Aryan's arrest.

Also education brand Byju's decided to temporarily halt its commercials featuring Shah Rukh following criticism from social media users.

News 18's latest report says that the superstar is putting up a brave front but he is stressed.

India Today reported that Shah Rukh and Gauri are devastated and shaken.

A source told the news portal that soon after Aryan's arrest, Shah Rukh sought legal advice, reaching out to several experts in India and lawyer Satish Maneshinde who assured him that Aryan would be out soon. However the 23-year-old's bail plea was rejected on grounds that it was "unmaintainable" and that news shook the family.

Aryan's next bail plea was argued by senior advocate Amit Desai, who had got Bollywood actor Salman Khan acquitted in the infamous 2002 hit-and-run case, when Salman drove over and killed a man sleeping on a pavement.

"Just because of their administrative reason, the liberty of someone should not be curtailed," said Mr Desai. "Their investigation may continue. So far as this boy is concerned, the maximum sentence can only be one year. There is no material against him and no substance was found on him."

According to India Today, Shah Rukh and Gauri are spending sleepless nights over the case and have been constantly checking on Aryan's health.

The news portal reported that the power couple make multiple calls through the day to check on Aryan's well-being. They even sent home-cooked meals and personal belongings to Aryan.

Several Bollywood celebrities have extended support to Shah Rukh over the incident.

Former Bollywood actor and MP Shatrughan Sinha was quick to point out that Aryan is being held because he is Shah Rukh's son.

"Shah Rukh is definitely the reason why the boy is being targeted," Sinha told the Times of India. "There are other names like Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant (who have been arrested), but nobody is talking about them.

"The last time such a thing happened, the focus was on (Bollywood actress) Deepika Padukone, although there were other names involved (in the drugs case), and known names too, but the focus was on her only."

Sinha believes that through Aryan the powers that be are trying to get at Shah Rukh: "This time they have Aryan Khan to play with because he is Shah Rukh Khan's son and they've got a chance to settle scores with the actor."

Indo-Asian News Service

