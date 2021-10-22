Shah Rukh meets son in Mumbai jail

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan on Thursday visited Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail to meet his son Aryan Khan, who was denied bail on Wednesday and has been in jail since Oct 8 in the drugs-on-cruise case.

This was the first meeting between the actor and his 23-year-old son, who was arrested after India's Narcotics Control Bureau raided a rave party on a cruise ship off Mumbai on Oct 2.

Shah Rukh spoke to Aryan for around 20 minutes through an intercom in a cubicle in the jail's meeting hall.

His visit followed the Maharashtra government easing restrictions on jail visits amid the pandemic.

Aryan has been denied bail twice. The Bombay High Court will hear his bail request on Tuesday.