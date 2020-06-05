Shah Rukh to support toddler in distressing video

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan's Meer Foundation has come forward to help the toddler who was seen in a video trying to awaken his dead mother at the Muzaffarpur railway station in Bihar. The video went viral on social media last week.

Shah Rukh on Monday said that, as someone who understands how it feels to lose one's parents, he will always support the child. His foundation was quick to trace the child and help him.

"Meer Foundation is thankful to all who helped us reach this child, whose heart-wrenching video of trying to wake his mother disturbed all. We are now supporting him and he is under his grandfather's care," the NGO posted on Twitter along with a photo of the toddler and his brother sitting with their grandparents.

Shah Rukh thanked people for helping them reach the family of the child. He said he understands how it feels to lose a parent and his love and support will always be there with the "little one".

"Thank you all for getting us in touch with the little one. We all pray he finds the strength to deal with the most unfortunate loss of a parent. I know how it feels... Our love and support is with you baby," he tweeted.

Shah Rukh lost his father when he was a child and his mother died 30 years ago.

The actor, through his foundation and various companies, has been helping the poor, daily wage workers and frontline warriors as India fights the Covid-19 pandemic.

Indo-Asian News Service