Shah Rukh's son 'not cleared' yet in drugs case

India's Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday dismissed as "speculation" some reports suggesting that the agency has cleared Aryan Khan (left) , son of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, who was nabbed in a drugs case on Oct 2 last year.

NCB Deputy Director-General Sanjay Singh and the Special Investigation Team (SIT) issued a statement saying "the media reports are not true and they are just speculations" since "the investigation is not yet complete".

DDG Singh added that "these reports were not cross-checked with the NCB, and it would be premature to say anything at this stage".

Last December, the Bombay High Court relieved Aryan, who was arrested after an NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa, from appearing before the NCB every week.

However, the court directed him to appear before the SIT in New Delhi whenever summoned. Aryan was granted bail by the High Court on Oct 28.

Political leaders in Maharashtra's ruling Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress alliance (MVA), however, dismissed the NCB statement, saying Aryan is being "framed" by the former NCB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede despite the lack of evidence against him.

The Hindustan Times reported on Tuesday that the NCB-SIT investigation team found no evidence to link Aryan with a larger international drugs conspiracy.

It also pointed out that there were glaring lapses in the high-profile raid on the luxury ship in full media glare.

Shiv Sena MP and chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut said this was "another case of abuse of the central agencies" and demanded to know who was behind it.

"Those who are misusing the central probe agencies will go to jail," he said. "The NCB-SIT report has proved that Aryan Khan was framed because he is Shah Rukh Khan's son. The truth has finally emerged, hasn't it?"

Other MV leaders alleged that central agencies were building false cases for political gains and claimed that state Minister Nawab Malik's allegations of an extortion bid were "true" in light of the SIT's findings.

NCP leader Malik has been arrested on charges of money laundering by the Enforcement Directorate.

He had alleged that an extortion bid was made for Rs25 crore ($4.5 million) by some agency officials for letting off Aryan. However, the alleged deal did not go through leading to his arrest.

"The way central agencies are working against Malik, it also made it clear that justice would be denied to all those who would speak truth as it was Malik who made so many revelations and also exposed wrongdoings by NCB officials (in this case)," said state NCP chief Jayant Patil.

Indo-Asian News Service