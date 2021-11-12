Shah Rukh's son traumatised by prison experience

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan (right) has been "traumatised" by his prison experience and it will take a while for him to get back to normalcy, a friend of the family revealed to Bollywood Hungama.

"He is not saying much and he is keeping to himself," said the friend.

"He stays in his room most of the time, shows no interest in going out to meet friends.

"He was always quiet. Now he is even quieter. As the days since his bail turn into weeks, Aryan remains clammed up. The family lets him remain the way he is."

The friend refuted all reports that Shah Rukh is getting additional security for his son.

"There is no plan to hire a bodyguard, especially for Aryan," the friend said.

"For now, Shah Rukh Khan intends to be there for his son 24x7.

"All of Shah Rukh's shooting is postponed for now. He wants to be there for his son as and when the child needs him."

A week ago there were reports that Shah Rukh will be hiring a bodyguard and also a life coach for Aryan.

Another news website quoted a family friend who said: "Aryan has always been a shy kid. Right from an early age, he preferred to stay away from the glaring camera lights that followed his dad.

"In fact, on many occasions, like Eid or Shah Rukh's birthday, he had to be coaxed into posing with his family for the media.

"He has been insulated and protected from the outside world and this jail experience has shaken him like it would affect anyone of his age."

Currently, Aryan is out on bail in a drug seizure case.

He was arrested on Oct 3 after India's Narcotics Control Bureau officers raided a cruise ship the previous day and busted an alleged rave party.

While the 23-year-old was not found to be in possession of any drugs, he was accused of having links to an international drug ring on the basis of his WhatsApp chats.

Aryan was sent to the Arthur Road jail in Mumbai on Oct 8.

After spending more than three weeks in jail, he was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on Oct 28.

Last Friday, he appeared at the NCB office in Mumbai to mark his attendance, according to the conditions of his bail.

But on Sunday he did not turn up for questioning.

"He skipped the summons due to a slight fever," an officer told ANI.

Shah Rukh's manager Pooja Dadlani also did not appear before a Mumbai Police special investigation team (SIT) on Monday for questioning citing health issues.

She was issued a summons after a special investigation unit of the Mumbai Police reportedly found CCTV evidence of her meeting K.P. Gosavi and Sam D'Souza, who allegedly tried to extort money from Shah Rukh over his son's arrest, in Lower Parel, a Mumbai neighbourhood.

Last week, D'Souza approached the Bombay High Court seeking pre-arrest bail. In his plea, he claimed that Gosavi had taken Rs50 lakh from Pooja to get Aryan released.

SIT had also summoned Bollywood actor Chunky Panday's brother Chikky for questioning on Monday, after witnesses claimed that Gosavi had contacted Chikky to get in touch with Pooja.

But Chikky too failed to appear at the SIT office citing Covid-19.

The Mumbai Police said on Wednesday that it will again summon Pooja.

"Her statement is important for SIT and in the time to come we will summon her again for questioning," an officer said.

Indo-Asian News Service