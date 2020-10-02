Shaheen Bagh's 'Bilkis Dadi' named in Time's list of most influential global personalities

Mrs Bilkis Bano, the 82-year-old who earned the moniker "Dadi of Shaheen Bagh" during the long protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in New Delhi, has been named among the 100 most influential global personalities by Time magazine.

"I am very happy that I was honoured in this manner. Although I did not expect this," said the grandmother.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, actor Ayushman Khurrana, biologist Ravindra Gupta and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai were also on the list of Time's "100 Most Influential People of 2020" that was released on Wednesday. It features pioneers, artists, leaders, icons and titans.

"I have read only the Quran Sharif and I have never been to school but today I feel excited and happy," said Mrs Bano. "I congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi for also being included in this list.

"He is also my son. So what if I did not give birth to him, my sister has given birth to him. I pray for his long life and happiness."