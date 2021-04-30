Sick and depressed in New Delhi

A suspected Covid-19 positive patient waiting for treatment outside a hospital in New Delhi. PHOTO: EPA,

V.K. SANTOSH KUMAR

Singapore permanent resident Arun Baheti flew to India on Feb 27 to celebrate the birth of his first grandchild.

He was in a joyous mood as he visited family members and friends in New Delhi, Ahmedabad and Indore for over 40 days.

But he had not reckoned with a second, more dangerous, Covid-19 wave hitting the country.

He is now lying in a house in New Delhi infected by the coronavirus and wondering when he will recover and be able to fly back to Singapore.

"It was all fine until I fell ill 11 days ago," he told tabla! over the phone on Tuesday. "I went for a Covid test and it was positive.

"The doctor said it was mild and told me to rest. I'm scared but am unable to go to a hospital because the situation is very bad here."

In New Delhi, the worst-hit city, around 30,000 cases are added every day - with every third person tested for the virus found to be positive.

Hospitals are turning away patients because they don't have beds or oxygen to keep them alive.

The city is reporting an average of one death every four minutes.

Patients have died outside hospitals, gasping for air, as they wait to be admitted. In some places, even those who managed to get in then reportedly died due to the facilities' low oxygen supplies.

Some families said on social media that they were asked by hospitals to source their own cylinders.

Twitter and Facebook have been flooded with frantic appeals for places to buy tanks and refills, often alongside readings of dangerously low oxygen levels in the blood.

Mr Baheti, who runs luxury gift items company Gold Art and has been living in Singapore since 1999, said his condition is not bad, "but the situation in Delhi is very, very grim".

"I don't know what is going to happen," he said. "There are about five times more cases now. India is in a big mess."

He is thankful that other members of his family have not been infected, but is worried that treatment for Covid-19 patients in New Delhi is in a shambles.

"There are about 30,000 daily cases and it takes four days to get a test report," he said. "Oxygen supplies to hospitals are also erratic and people are dying. This should not have happened."

Mr Baheti, whose family hails from Bikaner in Rajasthan, pointed out that "people are very angry".

"They feel let down," he said.

"There is a shortage of vaccines too. I wonder why India exported vaccines when people in the country don't have enough."

He blames the recent massive election rallies in four states and the huge turnout at the religious festival Kumbh Mela for the spike in numbers across the country.

"The was no crowd control," he said.

"People were allowed to mingle without masks and social distancing measures. It's a shame on the Central government."

The Kolkata-born businessman received another blow on Tuesday when a Covid-19 test returned positive.

"I thought I was getting better," he said. "I am really down now. I'm tired and just want to rest."

He is not sure when he will be able to return to Singapore.

"I don't want to take any risks," he said. "Movement and travel will only make me more vulnerable. I will have to ride out this storm in isolation in New Delhi."

He fully supports the Singapore Government's decision to impose more restrictions on travellers from India.

"Singapore has to protect its population," he said. "The Government has done a good job. Singapore is the safest place to be in during these difficult Covid-19 times."

santosh@sph.com.sg

"I don't know what is going to happen. There are about five times more cases now. India is in a big mess."

- Mr Arun Baheti