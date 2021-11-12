Orange seller who built a school

Mr Harekala Hajabba with the students from the school he helped build in his village.

Mr Harekala Hajabba, a simple man who built a school from selling oranges on the streets and conferred the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, received a hero's welcome when he returned to his home town Mangaluru on Tuesday.

The 65-year-old earned the applause of many across India and especially in his home state Karnataka for his humility when he walked barefoot to the dais to receive the honour from India's President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday.

"You have been witness to my background," he explained in Tulu (a langauge spoken in Dakshina Kannada) later. "I'm an ordinary person born in a nondescript village called Harekala.

"Such a person goes to receive one of the highest civilian honours and whom do I see seated there? The President, the Vice-President, the Prime Minister, the Home Minister and a host of dignitaries.

"Then all of a sudden, thoughts of my parents came rushing to my mind. I remember them as people who did not have proper clothes, had no footwear and could barely afford two square meals. So how could I but not walk barefoot to receive an honour so great?" His father was a sand miner while his mother used to roll beedis (a thin cigarette).

Thousands of people gathered at the Mangaluru International Airport to welcome Mr Hajabba. As soon as he emerged from the lobby, many surrounded him and felicitated him with bouquets and shawls amid cheering and clapping.

Mr Hajabba, who is not used to celebrity status, was taken aback by the reception he received. He said it was an honour to receive the Padma Shri and expressed his happiness over shaking hands with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He was escorted to his residence in a government vehicle.

Mr Hajabba was conferred the Padma Shri for being a catalyst for change in primary education, particularly for building a school for children from underprivileged families in his village Harekala-Newpadupu in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district.

The orange seller, who has been hawking the fruit at the Hampankatta market in Mangaluru since 1977, used the savings from the Rs150 ($2.75) he made a day to part-finance the construction of the school, which today has 175 students up to Class 10.

"I didn't receive an education. This led me to build a school with a dream that every child in my village should be educated," he told ANI.

Mr Hajabba said the idea to build the school came in 1978 when a foreigner asked him the cost of the oranges he was selling. "I have never been to school and I could barely speak the language, but I could communicate in the local languages Tulu and Beary (a language spoken by people in Dakshina Kannada and districts bordering Kerala)," he told The New Indian Express. "That day I felt that I must have studied and learnt English and Kannada.

"I decided to start a school, but had no clue how to go about accomplishing this."

He could realise his dream only after two decades.

Mr Hajabba initially convinced locals and well-wishers to help him set up the school at a local mosque. He would sweep the school premises and boil water for the children to drink.

He then made repeated requests at the district council office, about 25km away, to formalise the educational facilities.

In 2008, thanks to his efforts, the district council built a higher primary school at Newpadupu. He then set up an organisation to streamline the funding of the school, while continuing to ensure that the students and the faculty had all the facilities they needed.

Mr Hajabba now wants to invest the money that he has received from various awards to construct more schools in his village.

"My target is to build more schools and colleges in my village," he told ANI. "Many people have donated money and I have accumulated prize money for purchasing the land for the construction of schools and colleges.

"I have requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to construct a pre-university college (for Class 11 and 12 students) in my village."

Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Karnataka P.C. Mohan commended Mr Hajabba's efforts. "#Hajabba built a primary school in his village. He now dreams of upgrading the school to a full-fledged PU college. Hajabba is a hero," Mr Mohan tweeted.

Mr Hajabba's story is already a part of the undergraduate programme at Mangalore University.

Indo-Asian News Service

